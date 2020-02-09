e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus death toll soars to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities

Coronavirus death toll soars to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities

In the past one month, coronavirus had claimed one life each in the Philippines and Hong Kong, with the first death being reported from the outbreak epicentre of Wuhan, capital of the worst-hit Hubei province, on January 11.

world Updated: Feb 09, 2020 08:30 IST
Sutirtho Patranobis
Sutirtho Patranobis
Hindustan Times, Beijing
Death toll from the coronavirus jumped to 813 on Sunday.
Death toll from the coronavirus jumped to 813 on Sunday.(Reuters image)
         

Death toll from the coronavirus jumped to 813 on Sunday, overtaking the number of fatalities of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-03. During the SARS outbreak, which also originated in China, 774 people were killed globally over several months.

In the past one month, coronavirus had claimed one life each in the Philippines and Hong Kong, with the first death being reported from the outbreak epicentre of Wuhan, capital of the worst-hit Hubei province, on January 11. The virus was first reported in the city in December. In Hubei province alone, the death toll is put at 780 by provincial health officials.

The number of infected in China have gone up to 37,198. A total of 2,649 patients infected with the virus were discharged from hospital after recovery by Saturday, the health authorities announced Sunday.

Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities in the province have been under lockdown for more than two weeks now, severely restricting the movement of tens of millions of people. In the wake of millions returning to their places of work after Chinese New Year (CNY) holiday this week. The return has so far been staggered as the government extended holidays and directed offices to be shut, or implemented the work-from-home policy in many places.

A 60-year-old US citizen, diagnosed with coronavirus, died at Jinyintan Hospital in China’s Wuhan, a US embassy spokesperson in Beijing told US media.

A Japanese man, also in his 60s, died in Wuhan on Saturday after battling severe pneumonia. Though his cause of death is suspected to be NCP, no definitive conclusion has been reached yet, Chinese state media, quoting the Japanese foreign ministry, said.

At least 17 foreigners are under quarantine and treatment for the disease in China.

tags
top news
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Thai mall gunman who killed at least 21 shot dead after rampage: Officials
Thai mall gunman who killed at least 21 shot dead after rampage: Officials
Coronavirus death toll soars to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities
Coronavirus death toll soars to 813, exceeds SARS fatalities
Pakistan looks at passport-free entry for Indians to Kartarpur corridor
Pakistan looks at passport-free entry for Indians to Kartarpur corridor
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
Policy to scrap old, polluting and fuel-guzzling vehicles in Cabinet soon
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Camera traps put in place after tiger family spotted in Uttarakhand forest
Camera traps put in place after tiger family spotted in Uttarakhand forest
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news