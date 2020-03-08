e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus-hit US cruise ship to dock in Oakland: Report

Coronavirus-hit US cruise ship to dock in Oakland: Report

California governor Newsom had given permission to the vessel to dock.

world Updated: Mar 08, 2020 11:47 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Oakland
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus is seen in the Pacific Ocean outside San Francisco, California.
The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus is seen in the Pacific Ocean outside San Francisco, California. (REUTERS)
         

A US cruise ship stranded by a coronavirus outbreak off the coast of San Francisco will dock in Oakland, a passenger on board the vessel and US media reports said Saturday.

“We are docking in Oakland tomorrow (Sunday),” Grand Princess passenger Carolyn Wright told AFP. “We will arrive sometime in the afternoon. It will take several days to disembark.”

California governor Gavin Newsom had given the vessel permission to dock, the San Jose-based Mercury News reported, citing comments by Oakland councilman Larry Reid.

tags
top news
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronvirus in Kerala
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronvirus in Kerala
Over to women achievers: PM Modi hands over social media accounts on Women’s Day
Over to women achievers: PM Modi hands over social media accounts on Women’s Day
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
With 19 of 39 positive cases, Delhi-NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Coronavirus dampens Holi, sale of water-guns and toys see a sharp slump
Coronavirus dampens Holi, sale of water-guns and toys see a sharp slump
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news