Security and healthcare workers wait for the start of the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive at the RML hospital in New Delhi.
Live

LIVE: Cambodia seeks assistance from India for Covid vaccine, says state media

The global tally of cases of Covid-19 currently stands at over 95.5 million, of which more than 2 million patients have succumbed to the infection, the Johns Hopkins University tracker shows.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:07 PM IST

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease currently stands at 10,581,837 after the country registered 10,064 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed on Tuesday. India's caseload is the second-highest in the world after that of the United States, which, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, has crossed the 24 million mark. Brazil, meanwhile, is third with more than 8.5 million cases, Johns Hopkins' tally shows.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Tuesday marks day 4 of India's vaccination drive against Covid-19, the largest in the world. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month announced emergency use authorisation for Covishield and Covaxin anti Covid-19 vaccines. While Covishield has been developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in India, while Covaxin is the country's first indigenous vaccine against the disease.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 19, 2021 01:07 PM IST

    Andaman and Nicobar's Covid-19 tally nears 5,000

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands record five new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 4,988. Death toll remains at 62.

  • JAN 19, 2021 12:46 PM IST

    Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for class 10th and 12th students

    Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for class 10th and 12th students post Covid-19 lockdown.

  • JAN 19, 2021 12:41 PM IST

    100 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in Jharkhand

    Jharkhand records 100 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths. Tally rises to 117,786 including 1,054 deaths.

  • JAN 19, 2021 12:11 PM IST

    800,000 Covaxin doses for Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar: Reports

    Out of 4.5 million Covaxin doses, over 800,000 are intended to be supplied to countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, as a goodwill gesture: Reports

  • JAN 19, 2021 12:07 PM IST

    Bharat Biotech receives letter to supply another 4.5 million doses of its vaccine: Reports

    Bharat Biotech has secured a fresh letter of comfort from the Centre to supply another 4.5 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin: Reports

  • JAN 19, 2021 11:34 AM IST

    Cambodia seeking assistance for vaccine provision from India: State media

    Prime Minister Hun Sen is seeking assistance from India for the provision of Covid-19 vaccines as the country has produced its own vaccine which is scheduled to be rolled out to more than 300 million Indians this year: Cambodian media

  • JAN 19, 2021 11:08 AM IST

    30 boxes of Covishield shifted from Pune to Hyderabad

    30 boxes of Serum Institute of India's (SII), Covishield, shifted from Pune to Hyderabad today.

  • JAN 19, 2021 10:56 AM IST

    Germany's Covid-19 tally tops 2.05 million

    Germany records 11,369 new Covid-19 cases and 989 deaths. Tally reaches 2,052,028 including 47,622 deaths.

  • JAN 19, 2021 10:34 AM IST

    Telangana's Covid-19 tally crosses 292,000

    Telangana's Covid-19 tally reaches 292,128 after the state recorded 254 new infections. Death toll at 1,581 with two new fatalities.

  • JAN 19, 2021 10:01 AM IST

    India's recoveries rise to 10.22 million, active cases slump further

    India's Covid-19 recoveries rise to 10,228,753 with 1,411 new discharges. Active cases slump by 7,484 to 200,528.

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:48 AM IST

    India logs 10,064 new Covid-19 cases; 137 deaths

    India's Covid-19 count rises to 10,581,837 with 10,064 new infections in last 24 hours. Death toll at 152,556 after 137 fresh fatalities.

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:28 AM IST

    187,802,827 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR

    187,802,827 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 18 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • JAN 19, 2021 09:14 AM IST

    Night curfew extended in Colombia's capital

    Colombia's capital Bogota will impose nightly curfews for almost two weeks, mayor Claudia Lopez said on Monday, while the whole city will enter yet another full quarantine this weekend.

  • JAN 19, 2021 08:41 AM IST

    China reports 118 new cases of Covid-19

    China reports over 100 new Covid-19 cases for seventh straight day. 118 new infections take tally to 89,454 while death toll unchanged at 4,635.

  • JAN 19, 2021 08:12 AM IST

    Mexico nears 1.65 million Covid-19 case mark

    Mexico registers 8,074 new Covid-19 cases and 544 deaths. Tally reaches 1,649,502 including 141,248 deaths.

  • JAN 19, 2021 07:41 AM IST

    381,305 people vaccinated in India thus far

    148,266 people vaccinated in India on January 18, 2021. 381,305 vaccinated thus far: Health minister Harsh Vardhan.

  • JAN 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST

    US' Covid-19 count crosses 24 million

    The US' Covid-19 tally has reached 24,062,465, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Death toll reaches 398,879.

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers assembling during military training at Pamir Mountains in Kashgar, northwestern China's Xinjiang region on January 4. (AFP)
world news

PLA holds Tibet drill to smoothen joint ops amid border friction with India

By Sutirtho Patranobis , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:07 PM IST
The exercise involved ground assault forces as well as the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aviation unit, which deployed attack helicopters for the drill, China’s official military media reported.
Joe Biden's nominee for national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told CNN that the new administration would support “diplomacy” with the Taliban.(Reuters)
world news

Taliban calls Joe Biden to honor deal to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:34 PM IST
“Steps must now be taken to end the war, not to prolong it, and the agreement was made for the purpose,” Mohammad Naeem, a senior spokesman in the Taliban’s political office in Doha, said.
US First Lady Melania Trump smiles to US President Donald Trump at theWhite House on August 27, 2020 . (AFP file)
world news

Here is how Donald Trump, the least liked US president, will spend his last days in office

By Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Trump presidency’s average approval rating of 41% is the lowest recorded by Gallup, which has tracked American presidents daily for decades. It is four points lower than the previous worst of 45%, scored by President Harry S Truman, a Democrat who served from 1945 to 1953.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
world news

Rishi Sunak draws up plans to boost UK welfare payments

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:02 PM IST
The chancellor of the exchequer has already topped up weekly payments to the low-paid and unemployed in the pandemic.
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has returned to Russia, despite having been the victim of an attempted killing,(Reuters)
world news

UN rights office 'deeply troubled' by Russian activist Alexei Navalny’s arrest

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Two independent UN human rights experts saluted the bravery of the anti-corruption activist and called on Russia to release him.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (File Photo)(AP)
world news

Biden, Harris take break from inaugural preparation for Martin Luther King Day

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Biden, along with incoming First Lady Jill, helped fill about 150 boxes with fresh fruit and nonperishables for people in need.
The law, which critics say will muzzle dissent, requires social media companies to appoint local representatives in Turkey.(Reuters)
world news

Turkey imposes advertising ban on Twitter, Periscope, Pinterest

Reuters, Istanbul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:18 AM IST
The law allows authorities to remove content from platforms, rather than blocking access as they did in the past.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, January 6, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Independent UN experts condemn US Capitol attack by pro-Trump protesters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST
"The violent attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election on January 6 was a shocking and incendiary event," the 23 experts said in a joint statement.
US President-elect Joe Biden(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Joe Biden swearing-in: Why January 20 serves as Inauguration Day

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The 20th Amendment of the US Constitution, ratified in 1933, moved Inauguration Day to January 20, from March 4.
Joe Biden's top priority is congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to administer 100 million vaccines by his 100th day in office.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden has set sky-high expectations. Can he meet them?

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Evoking some of the nation's loftiest reforms helped Biden unseat President Donald Trump but left him with towering promises to keep.
A majority of Americans said they believed that Donald Trump should be removed from office(Reuters)
world news

Donald Trump receives lowest job approval rating in final days as President

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:43 AM IST
A 34 per cent approval rating is a single point lower than his prior lowest single rating, which came on multiple occasions in 2017.
Bruce Aylward of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds up a chart during a news conference given by the WHO-China Joint Mission on Covid-19.(Reuters)
world news

China, WHO acted too slowly on Covid-19, says independent response panel

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:38 AM IST
China was also slammed by the panel for "lost opportunities to apply basic public health measures at the earliest opportunity."
The quake was followed by a magnitude 5.0 aftershock about a quarter hour later and then several other strong aftershocks.(Representative Image)
world news

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Argentina, Chile

AP, Santiago
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Strong movement was felt in Chile's capital, Santiago, which is about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the area hit by the quake.
The dollar rose to 104.02 Japanese yen from 103.69 yen late Monday. The euro strengthened to $1.2095 from $1.2078.(AP)
world news

Asian shares mostly higher as Joe Biden inauguration approaches

PTI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:20 AM IST
Benchmarks were higher in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong but slipped in Shanghai.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 29, 2020 after administering him with oxygen, County of Los Angeles paramedics load a potential Covid-19 patient in the ambulance before transporting him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California as a family walks by. - Los Angeles ambulance workers have been told to stop transporting some patients with extremely low survival chances to hospital, and to limit oxygen use, as record Covid cases overwhelm medical resources. California has emerged as the latest epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 4,000 deaths in the last two weeks alone, and hospitals bracing for another surge expected from the holiday period. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)(AFP)
world news

California becomes first state to top 3 million virus cases

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:04 AM IST
The first coronavirus case in California was confirmed last Jan. 25. It took 292 days to get to 1 million infections on Nov. 11 and 44 days to top 2 million.
