IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / LIVE: 22,850 new Covid-19 cases and 566 deaths in Russia
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as pilgrims arrive at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal ahead of "Makar Sankranti" festival, at Sagar Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, India.
A man wearing a protective mask sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as pilgrims arrive at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal ahead of "Makar Sankranti" festival, at Sagar Island in the eastern state of West Bengal, India.(Reuters)
Live

LIVE: 22,850 new Covid-19 cases and 566 deaths in Russia

The global count of Covid-19 cases is at more than 91.5 million, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The United States of America alone has contributed nearly 23 million cases.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST

India logged 15,968 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, taking the country’s total number of cases to over 10,495,179, as per the ministry’s data. Earlier, on Tuesday, the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines were dispatched from Pune to a total of 13 cities across India, including Delhi. The very first consignment of vaccine was transported from Pune to Delhi on a Spicejet flight. In all, nine consignments, containing 5.65 million doses were transported.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

India has approved two vaccines against Covid-19. One is Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which will be manufactured here by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). The other, meanwhile, is Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin, which is the country’s first indigenous vaccine against the disease. Another vaccine, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, has been given the nod for phase 3 trials.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST

    Kerala gets first Covishield vaccine consignment

    The first consignment of Covishield vaccine from Pune-based Serum Insititute of India arrived at the Cochin international airport here on Wednesday morning to combat COVID-19, official sources said. The Go Air flight carrying the vaccine for Ernakulam and Kozhikode landed at the airport at 10.35 am, they said. Special refrigerated vans were arranged to transport the vaccine safely to the respective centres.

  • JAN 13, 2021 02:11 PM IST

    Indians aren't guinea pigs, says Congress leader on Covaxin

    Either government shouldn't roll out Covaxin till its efficacy and reliability is completely established and phase 3 trials are over. It should act in a manner whereby there's complete confidence in people. You can't use rollout as phase 3 trial, Indians are not guinea pigs: Manish Tewari, Congress MP

  • JAN 13, 2021 01:39 PM IST

    Russia records 22,850 new Covid-19 cases

    Russia records 22,850 new Covid-19 cases and 566 deaths. Tally at 3,471,053 including 63,370 deaths.

  • JAN 13, 2021 01:08 PM IST

    Odisha's Covid-19 death toll nears 1,900

    Odisha records 210 new Covid-19 cases and one death. Tally reaches 332,488 including 1,895 deaths.

  • JAN 13, 2021 12:32 PM IST

    Goa has received 23,500 shots of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Pramod Sawant

    Goa has received 2,350 vials with 10 doses each, totaling 23,500 shots of Covid-19 vaccine, today morning. The vaccines are being stored appropriately by the authorities, and would be distributed to all centres 24 hours prior to vaccination day: CM Pramod Sawant

  • JAN 13, 2021 12:04 PM IST

    Cases of UK Covid-19 strain in India cross 100: Health ministry

    The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today, says health ministry.

  • JAN 13, 2021 11:51 AM IST

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Covid-19 tally rises to 4,966

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Covid-19 caseload rises to 4,966 as three more people test positive; number of active cases stands at 18.

  • JAN 13, 2021 11:31 AM IST

    Chinese province declares 'emergency' to deal with Covid-19

    The government of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province on Wednesday announced to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. The province has a population of over 37 million.

  • JAN 13, 2021 10:55 AM IST

    Telangana's Covid-19 tally reaches 290,640

    331 new Covid-19 cases, 394 recoveries and three deaths in Telangana on January 12. Total cases reach 290,640.

  • JAN 13, 2021 10:26 AM IST

    183,489,114 samples tested thus far for Covid-19: ICMR

    A total of 183,489,114 samples tested for Covid-19 till 12th January, of which 836,227 samples were tested yesterday: India Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • JAN 13, 2021 09:57 AM IST

    First consignment of Covaxin arrives in Delhi

    First consignment of Covaxin by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech arrives at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

  • JAN 13, 2021 09:31 AM IST

    India registers 15,968 new Covid-19 cases

    India's Covid-19 tally rises to 10,495,147 with 15,968 new cases in last 24 hours. Active cases slump further to 214,507.

  • JAN 13, 2021 09:01 AM IST

    Indonesia starts emergency use of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine

    Indonesian president Joko Widodo on Wednesday received first shot of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine, as the country began using the vaccine for emergency cases.

  • JAN 13, 2021 08:22 AM IST

    Received 9.63 lakh doses of Covaxin for Maharashtra, says health department

    Total 9.63-lakh doses have been received for Maharashtra from Serum Institute of India. All doses were received by Health department at Pune last night and from there they were distributed to different cities/districts of the state: Maharashtra Health Department

  • JAN 13, 2021 07:49 AM IST

    Mumbai's first batch of Covishield arrives

    Mumbai's first batch of Covishield arrives in city from Pune.

  • JAN 13, 2021 07:47 AM IST

    First batch of Covaxin being brought from Hyderabad to Delhi

    The first consignment of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech being brought from Hyderabad to Delhi on an Air India flight.

  • JAN 13, 2021 07:27 AM IST

    US logs record 4,470 new Covid-19 deaths

    The US logged a record 4,470 new deaths due to Covid-19, the Johns Hopkins University said on Tuesday evening. Over 235,000 new infections were also recorded, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus | coronavirus coronavirus vaccine trials
app
e-paper
Lisa Montgomery(via REUTERS)
Lisa Montgomery(via REUTERS)
world news

US carries out its first execution of female inmate since 1953

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at 1:31 am after receiving a lethal injection at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Indiana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 29, 2020 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow. - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is currently in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack, said on January 13 he intends to return to Russia on January 17. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 29, 2020 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny takes part in a march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow. - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is currently in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack, said on January 13 he intends to return to Russia on January 17. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will return to Russia on Sunday

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Navalny wrote on Instagram that he had probably almost fully recovered his health now and said it was time to return to Russia despite various legal threats hanging over him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House on travel to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wall in Texas, in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House on travel to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Wall in Texas, in Washington, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque(REUTERS)
world news

Controversies that dogged US President Donald Trump's time in office

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Trump, who became the 45th US President after winning the November 2016 elections, had a rather controversial time in office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 29, 2020 after administering him with oxygen, County of Los Angeles paramedics load a potential Covid-19 patient in the ambulance before transporting him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California as a family walks by. - Los Angeles ambulance workers have been told to stop transporting some patients with extremely low survival chances to hospital, and to limit oxygen use, as record Covid cases overwhelm medical resources. California has emerged as the latest epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 4,000 deaths in the last two weeks alone, and hospitals bracing for another surge expected from the holiday period. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 29, 2020 after administering him with oxygen, County of Los Angeles paramedics load a potential Covid-19 patient in the ambulance before transporting him to a hospital in Hawthorne, California as a family walks by. - Los Angeles ambulance workers have been told to stop transporting some patients with extremely low survival chances to hospital, and to limit oxygen use, as record Covid cases overwhelm medical resources. California has emerged as the latest epicenter of the US coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 4,000 deaths in the last two weeks alone, and hospitals bracing for another surge expected from the holiday period. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)(AFP)
world news

US reports new daily record of over 4,300 Covid-19 deaths

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The overall toll from Covid-19 across the US stands at 380,670.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indonesian rescue team member walks near debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, (AP)
An Indonesian rescue team member walks near debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed, at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia, (AP)
world news

Indonesian searchers hunt for crashed plane's voice recorder

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:31 PM IST
A signal that may be from the cockpit voice recorder was detected near where the flight data recorder was recovered, between Lancang and Laki islands in the Thousand Island chain just north of Jakarta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo released on Tuesday by the Iranian Army, shows Iran-made warship Makran prior to be joined to the Navy, in Iran. (AP)
This photo released on Tuesday by the Iranian Army, shows Iran-made warship Makran prior to be joined to the Navy, in Iran. (AP)
world news

Iran holds missile drill in Gulf of Oman amid tensions

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:30 PM IST
In recent weeks, Iran has increased its military drills. On Saturday, the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard held a naval parade in the Persian Gulf and a week earlier Iran held a massive drone maneuver across half the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team will directly fly from Singapore to Wuhan, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
The team will directly fly from Singapore to Wuhan, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
world news

China sees spike in coronavirus cases ahead of WHO team visit

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:29 PM IST
As of Tuesday, China reported a total of 87,706 Covid-19 cases and 4,634 deaths due to the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia.(Reuters)
Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia.(Reuters)
world news

Saudi Aramco seeks $7.5 billion loan for pipeline investors

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Aramco, which for years maintained only minimal corporate debt, is increasingly tapping new sources of funding as it looks to maintain annual dividend payments of $75 billion at a time of lower oil prices. Most of those payouts go to the Saudi state, which needs the money to fund its budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands at the ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un claps his hands at the ruling party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP)
world news

North Korea ends party meeting with calls for nuclear might

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:28 AM IST
The eight-day Workers’ Party congress that ended Tuesday came as Kim Jong Un faces what appears to be the toughest moment of his nine-year rule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
A file photo of US President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump’s impeachment on cards after Mike Pence refuses to invoke 25th amendment

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:21 AM IST
House Democrats will move to consider and pass a resolution on Wednesday to impeach the US President for “incitement of insurrection” for the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE Photo: Angela Merkel (REUTERS)(Reuters Photo)
FILE Photo: Angela Merkel (REUTERS)(Reuters Photo)
world news

Meet German chancellor Angela Merkel’s potential successors

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:20 AM IST
1,001 delegates from Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) will pick a new leader at a virtual congress on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Born in Philadelphia in 1976, Ro Khanna is the youngest of the four Indian-American lawmakers in US House of Representatives(REUTERS)
Born in Philadelphia in 1976, Ro Khanna is the youngest of the four Indian-American lawmakers in US House of Representatives(REUTERS)
world news

Congressmen, who voted for certification of elections, facing threats: Ro Khanna

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:15 AM IST
"I've talked to some of my colleagues, I don't want to say who, but they have had death threats,” Khanna told CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spicejet is introducing flights on three new routes from January this year from Darbhanga airport.(HT Photo)
Spicejet is introducing flights on three new routes from January this year from Darbhanga airport.(HT Photo)
world news

Challenging outlook for airlines despite vaccine progress: IATA

ANI, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:13 AM IST
While the industry saw some modest improvement in bookings after the vaccine announcement news in the fourth quarter of 2020, the trend was reversed towards the end of December and into the first few days of 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The stunning nature of the deadly insurrection — and Trump's role in fueling it — has shaken many lawmakers.(AP)
The stunning nature of the deadly insurrection — and Trump's role in fueling it — has shaken many lawmakers.(AP)
world news

Trump's Republican wall eroding ahead of impeachment vote

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:00 AM IST
The choice facing Republicans isn't just about the immediate fate of Trump, who has just seven days left in his presidency. It's about whether the party's elected leaders are ready to move on from Trump, who remains popular with the GOP but is now toxic in much of Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks at a news conference.(Reuters)
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks at a news conference.(Reuters)
world news

EU to initiate launcher alliance to enhance space autonomy

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The European Union (EU) needs to develop a "more offensive, aggressive, coherent global strategy" about the launchers, according to the commissioner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved