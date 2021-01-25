IND USA
LIVE: Mexican President Obrador tests positive for Covid-19
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
Live

LIVE: Mexican President Obrador tests positive for Covid-19

The global caseload of Covid-19 has crossed 99 million, while more than 2.1 million people have succumbed to the disease, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:24 AM IST

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease is currently at 10,654,533, as 14,849 new infections were reported between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. This is the second-highest caseload of Covid-19 globally, after that of the United States, whose tally of cases has crossed 25 million, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker. The US has also seen close to 420,000 deaths due to the infection, the tracker shows.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Brazil, the worst-hit Latin American country, also has the third-highest Covid-19 tally globally, and has recorded more than 8.8 million case thus far, according to Johns Hopkins. Russia, with nearly 3.7 million cases, and the United Kingdom, with more than 3.65 million cases, respectively, round off the 'top 5,' the tracker shows. France, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Germany, in that order, complete the list of top 10 countries with the highest caseloads of Covid-19.


Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 25, 2021 07:22 AM IST

    Mexican President tests positive for Covid-19

    Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced on Sunday he had tested positive for Covid-19.

world news

coronavirus india world latest news covid 19 death toll january 25 2021

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:22 AM IST
The global caseload of Covid-19 has crossed 99 million, while more than 2.1 million people have succumbed to the disease, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.(AP File Photo )
world news

US won’t relax travel restrictions as Donald Trump had planned

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:44 AM IST
The latest ban would prevent most non-US citizens from entry if they have recently been in South Africa, where a new strain of the virus has been identified.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Indianapolis where five people were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home. (AP Photo )
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department work the scene Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Indianapolis where five people were shot to death early Sunday inside an Indianapolis home. (AP Photo )
world news

5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis

AP, Indianapolis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:39 AM IST
IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said police believe the deadly shootings were not random, but were a targeted attack carried out by an assailant or assailants.
Sindh ranked first in the production of onion and tomatoes among all provinces of Pakistan.(Rahul Grover/HT File Photo )
Sindh ranked first in the production of onion and tomatoes among all provinces of Pakistan.(Rahul Grover/HT File Photo )
world news

Farmers in Pakistan's Sindh protest against Imran Khan govt over tomato import

ANI, Hyderabad (sindh)
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Last week, the government of Sindh requested the Centre to ban import of tomato and encourage export of onion to facilitate local growers and farmers of Sindh in particular.
Founder, chairman, CEO and president of Amazon Jeff Bezos(Reuters File Photo )
Founder, chairman, CEO and president of Amazon Jeff Bezos(Reuters File Photo )
world news

Billionaires thriving as poor suffer in widening Covid-19 divide: Report

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Nations have a "shrinking window of opportunity" to build a fair, green recovery, according to "The Inequality Virus" report.
A veteran lawmaker and former journalist Merav Michaeli.(Twitter.com/MeravMichaeli)
A veteran lawmaker and former journalist Merav Michaeli.(Twitter.com/MeravMichaeli)
world news

Israel's struggling Labor party chooses new leader

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Michaeli, 54, faces a difficult task as she tries to revive the fortunes of the iconic party. Labor guided Israel to independence in 1948 and led the country for its first three decades.
US President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden to reinstate Covid-19 travel rules, add South Africa

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:09 AM IST
The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration's concern about mutations in the virus.
The global number of coronavirus infections is on the verge of crossing the 100 million mark.(Reuters)
The global number of coronavirus infections is on the verge of crossing the 100 million mark.(Reuters)
world news

Grim milestone: Covid-19 count set to touch 100 million

By HT Correspondent, London/paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:01 AM IST
On Sunday, the United States, the nation worst hit by the pandemic, saw its tally of Covid-19 cases cross 25 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has already topped 417,000.
Former US President Donald Trump.(Reuters/ File photo)
Former US President Donald Trump.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Some saw Covid-19 as 'hoax', says Trump's virus adviser

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Defending her tenure, Dr. Deborah Birx said that she was at times censored by the Trump administration but denied ever withholding information.
Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Facebook/ImranKhanOfficial)
Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Facebook/ImranKhanOfficial)
world news

Pakistan in 'grave danger', govt likely to make 'huge blunder': Former President

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Former President Asif Zardari remarks come amid reports of rifts between the member parties of the PDM.
“We expect the government of Pakistan and all our international partners to compel the Taliban to fulfil their commitments to reduce violence, to secure a nationwide ceasefire, and to sever ties with terrorist groups.” The Afghan foreign ministry said(AP file photo. Representative image)
“We expect the government of Pakistan and all our international partners to compel the Taliban to fulfil their commitments to reduce violence, to secure a nationwide ceasefire, and to sever ties with terrorist groups.” The Afghan foreign ministry said(AP file photo. Representative image)
world news

Afghan govt to Pak: ask Taliban to reduce violence

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The Afghan foreign ministry called on Pakistan and other international partners to press the Taliban to end violence in response to comments by Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi that the US should “not reverse things” in Afghanistan.
Oxfam argued in its report that fairer economies are the key to a rapid economic recovery from Covid-19.(AFP)
Oxfam argued in its report that fairer economies are the key to a rapid economic recovery from Covid-19.(AFP)
world news

Covid-19 condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:54 AM IST
In a report entitled "The inequality virus", the group warned that the pandemic is the first time since records began that inequality is rising in virtually every country at the same time.
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

We can't wait: Joe Biden pushes US Congress for $1.9 trillion in Covid-19 relief

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:52 AM IST
While Congress has already authorized $4 trillion to respond, the White House says an additional $1.9 trillion is needed to cover the costs of responding to the virus.
Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 24, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest against restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Amsterdam, Netherlands on January 24, 2021. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Dutch police detain 240 nationwide as anti-lockdown protests turn violent

Reuters, Amsterdam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Police used water cannon, dogs and mounted officers to disperse a protest in central Amsterdam on Sunday afternoon, witnesses said.
US President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church on the first Sunday as the US President in Washington. (Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church on the first Sunday as the US President in Washington. (Reuters Photo )
world news

Joe Biden speaks with Emmanuel Macron, seeks to cement US-France ties

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Biden and Macron also agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia, and the Africa's Sahel region, the White House said.
