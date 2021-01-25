LIVE: Mexican President Obrador tests positive for Covid-19

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease is currently at 10,654,533, as 14,849 new infections were reported between Saturday and Sunday, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. This is the second-highest caseload of Covid-19 globally, after that of the United States, whose tally of cases has crossed 25 million, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker. The US has also seen close to 420,000 deaths due to the infection, the tracker shows.

Brazil, the worst-hit Latin American country, also has the third-highest Covid-19 tally globally, and has recorded more than 8.8 million case thus far, according to Johns Hopkins. Russia, with nearly 3.7 million cases, and the United Kingdom, with more than 3.65 million cases, respectively, round off the 'top 5,' the tracker shows. France, Spain, Italy, Turkey and Germany, in that order, complete the list of top 10 countries with the highest caseloads of Covid-19.



