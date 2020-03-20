e-paper
Coronavirus outbreak: Over 10,000 infected in US; two lawmakers test positive for Covid-19

Coronavirus outbreak: Over 10,000 infected in US; two lawmakers test positive for Covid-19



world Updated: Mar 20, 2020 03:08 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington

US public health officials, experts and media commentators have expressed annoyance with widespread display of indifference from younger people to the dangers of the outbreak and recommended precautions.(Reuters photo)
         

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 10,491 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3,404 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 53 to 150.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by the states.

As the US witnessed a surge in infections - including two lawmakers - and fatalities, the White House warned young people that they may not be as resistant to the virus as earlier believed and appealed to them to behave more responsibly for their own sake and the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican member of the House of Representatives from Florida, on Wednesday became the first US lawmaker to test positive for the virus, according to his office.

Ben McAdams, a Democratic member of the House from Utah, followed suit with an announcement shortly after. Colleagues who had come in contact with them in recent days have gone into self-quarantine.

US public health officials, experts and media commentators have expressed annoyance with widespread display of indifference from younger people to the dangers of the outbreak and recommended precautions. Visuals have been running on several TV channels showing a crowded beach in Florida.

Police officers have had to move in to shut down bars and restaurants around the country that have continued to attract customers.

The CDC said in a report that people between 20 and 44 years of age comprised the largest section of Americans infected.

