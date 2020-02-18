e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / UK PM Johnson offers President Xi sympathies over Covid-19 outbreak

UK PM Johnson offers President Xi sympathies over Covid-19 outbreak

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that China had expressed concern to Boris Johnson’s father that the Prime Minister had not sent a personal message of support to Beijing over the outbreak of coronavirus.

world Updated: Feb 18, 2020 19:48 IST
Reuters
Reuters
LONDON
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his sympathies for those affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in China. President Xi thanked the UK for its support and in particular welcomed the donation of vital medical equipment to China.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his sympathies for those affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in China. President Xi thanked the UK for its support and in particular welcomed the donation of vital medical equipment to China. (REUTERS)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday and expressed his sympathies to those hit by the coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman for Johnson’s office said.

“He offered his sympathies for those affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in China. President Xi thanked the UK for its support and in particular welcomed the donation of vital medical equipment to China,” the spokeswoman said.

She added: “The Prime Minister and President agreed on the importance of the UK-China relationship and resolved to work together across a range of issues including strengthening the economic partnership, to benefit the people of both China and the UK.” 

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that China had expressed concern to Boris Johnson’s father that the prime minister had not sent a personal message of support to Beijing over the outbreak of coronavirus.

Find additional latest updates about novel coronavirus on our live blog.

tags
top news
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
‘Touched by kindness’: China sets record straight on India’s Covid-19 help
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Some measures soon’: Sitharaman reviews coronavirus impact on industry
‘Some measures soon’: Sitharaman reviews coronavirus impact on industry
‘Menstruating women cooking food will be reborn dogs’: Hindu religious leader
‘Menstruating women cooking food will be reborn dogs’: Hindu religious leader
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Inzamam names 3 batsmen from different eras who ‘changed cricket’
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
London: Protest over ‘abduction, conversion’ of 15-yr-old Hindu girl in Pakistan
London: Protest over ‘abduction, conversion’ of 15-yr-old Hindu girl in Pakistan
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news