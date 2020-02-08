e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Coronavirus toll update: 5 Britons contract disease in French ski resort

Coronavirus toll update: 5 Britons contract disease in French ski resort

One of those among the 5 affected was staying in January between January 20 and January 23.

world Updated: Feb 08, 2020 16:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.
A doctor puts on protective goggles before entering the isolation ward at a hospital, following the outbreak of a new coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (REUTERS)
         

Five British nationals including a child have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in France, after staying in the same ski chalet and coming into contact with a person who had been in Singapore, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday.

The total number of people infected with the virus in France has now reached 11.

Buzyn said the group of people newly infected with the virus were not in a serious condition.

They had formed “a cluster, a grouping around one original case” after staying in the same chalet, in the Contamine Monjoie resort in Savoie in eastern France.

“That original case was brought to our attention last night, it is a British national who had returned from Singapore where he had stayed between January 20 and 23, and he arrived in France on January 24 for four days,” Buzyn said.

Two of the apartments in the ski chalet were being examined, another health official told the televised news conference.

The infected Britons had been hospitalised overnight in the region, the ministry added.

tags
top news
Delhi voting picks up pace, EC officials say 42% vote recorded till 4 pm
Delhi voting picks up pace, EC officials say 42% vote recorded till 4 pm
2 feared trapped after Mohali building hit by excavator collapses
2 feared trapped after Mohali building hit by excavator collapses
BJP honours Uber driver for reporting passenger’s ‘anti-CAA call’ to cops
BJP honours Uber driver for reporting passenger’s ‘anti-CAA call’ to cops
44.77% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Delhi Assembly election
44.77% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm in Delhi Assembly election
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
How Kejriwal avoided the trap laid by the BJP in this election, writes Barkha Dutt
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
Maruti Suzuki displays Jimny at Auto Expo to gauge Indian customer response
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Delhi: Long voter queues at Shaheen Bagh, tight security at CAA protest hub
Delhi: Long voter queues at Shaheen Bagh, tight security at CAA protest hub
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020India vs New Zealand LiveDelhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting LiveDelhi Polls 2020Manoj TiwariDelhi Exit Poll Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news