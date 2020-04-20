e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus update: 100,000 deaths, 1 million cases in Europe

Coronavirus update: 100,000 deaths, 1 million cases in Europe

Despite the rising numbers across Europe, there was some cheer as Spain registered a sharp drop in daily deaths on Sunday.

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 04:13 IST
HT Correspondent & Agencies
HT Correspondent & Agencies
Hindustan Times, Madrid/London
Spain’s fatalities fell to 410 from 565 the previous day. The deaths in the third hardest-hit country in the world after the US and Italy has reached 20,453.
Spain’s fatalities fell to 410 from 565 the previous day. The deaths in the third hardest-hit country in the world after the US and Italy has reached 20,453.(AP photo)
         

Europe reached two tragic milestones on Sunday as it recorded 1 million coronavirus cases and reported over 100,000 deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the rising numbers across Europe, there was some cheer as Spain registered a sharp drop in daily deaths on Sunday. Signs that the outbreak could eventually be easing prompted Switzerland, Denmark and Finland to begin reopening shops and schools this week.

Spain’s fatalities fell to 410 from 565 the previous day. The deaths in the third hardest-hit country in the world after the US and Italy has reached 20,453. “It’s a number that gives us hope,” said health ministry emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon of the daily death toll, which is at its lowest in four weeks.

Germany has declared the virus is “under control”, having reported 3,400 deaths, and is beginning the task of lifting some restrictions without triggering a secondary outbreak - with some shops allowed to reopen on Monday, and some children returning to school within weeks.

Parts of Italy began emerging from lockdown, too, with residents in Venice seen to be strolling around the quiet canals.

France has shown signs of a lockdown bearing fruit. The country reported 395 new deaths, the smallest increase in five days, while the number of hospitalised patients also declined.

UK lockdown won’t be eased as toll hits 16k

The British government on Sunday insisted it is not yet safe to ease the lockdown, amid criticism that PM Boris Johnson’s administration didn’t respond quickly enough in the early stages of the outbreak, which may have led to thousands of deaths.

The UK reported 596 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 16,060.

Michael Gove, senior cabinet minister, firmly rejected reports alleging that Johnson did not attend five meetings related to the crisis, and that ministers were slow in responding despite evidence of its seriousness.

tags
top news
Man goes on shooting rampage in Canada, at least 10 dead including a cop
Man goes on shooting rampage in Canada, at least 10 dead including a cop
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
Covid lockdown easing: What’s allowed from April 20? Here’s the full list
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news