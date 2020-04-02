Coronavirus Update: COP26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow postponed due to Covid-19

world

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 06:36 IST

The COP26 UN climate change conference scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic after a decision was taken during a ‘virtual meeting’ on Wednesday evening attended by UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the leaders due to attend the meeting that will now take place in 2021, which will be hosted in Glasgow by the UK in partnership with Italy. The COP26 president-designate is business secretary Alok Sharma.

The Scottish government announced this week that the SEC Arena, where COP26 was due to take place, will be turned into a field hospital to cope with coronavirus cases.

Sharma said: “The world is currently facing an unprecedented global challenge and countries are rightly focusing their efforts on saving lives and fighting Covid-19. That is why we have decided to reschedule COP26”.

“We will continue working tirelessly with our partners to deliver the ambition needed to tackle the climate crisis and I look forward to agreeing a new date for the conference”.

Espinosa added: “Covid-19 is the most urgent threat facing humanity today, but we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term. Soon, economies will restart”.

“This is a chance for nations to recover better, to include the most vulnerable in those plans, and a chance to shape the 21st century economy in ways that are clean, green, healthy, just, safe and more resilient”.

Several experts and officials involved with the Paris Agreement endorsed the postponement.

Ajay Mathur, director-general of The Energy and Resource Institute, said: “The momentum for climate action has accelerated considerably, and we will have to ensure that this momentum is sustained even as CoP26 is moved to 2021”.

“However, this postponement was the right decision - it highlights the centrality of the individual citizens of the world, and of their safety, security, and well-being. We need to keep this centrality in mind as we move to maintain and enhance momentum on climate action, while building a safer, healthier and more resilient global economy.”