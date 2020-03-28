Coronavirus update: In UK, dogs are being trained to sniff out Covid-19

world

A British charity has teamed up with scientists to see whether dogs could help detect Covid-19 through their keen sense of smell, they said on Friday.

Medical Detection Dogs (MDD) will work with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and Durham University in northeast England to determine whether canines could help diagnoses.

It follows previous research into dogs’ ability to sniff out malaria and is based on a belief that each disease triggers a distinct odour.

The organisations said they had begun preparations to train dogs in six weeks “to help provide a rapid, non-invasive diagnosis towards the tail end of the epidemic”.

The charity has previously trained dogs to detect diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s and bacterial infections by sniffing samples taken from patients. They can also detect subtle changes in skin temperature, potentially making them useful to determining if a person has a fever. “In principle, we’re sure that dogs could detect Covid-19,” said Claire Guest, founder and chief executive of MDD. “We are now looking into how we can safely catch the odour of the virus from patients and present it to the dogs.

“The aim is that dogs will be able to screen anyone, including those who are asymptomatic, and tell us whether they need to be tested.

The head of disease control at the LSHTM said dogs could detect malaria with “extremely high accuracy” and, as other respiratory diseases changed body odour, there was a “very high chance” it could also work with Covid-19.