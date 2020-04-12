e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus update: Russian flight had half of Covid-19 infections found in China on Saturday

Coronavirus update: Russian flight had half of Covid-19 infections found in China on Saturday

Shanghai’s Municipal Health Commission said 51 of 52 imported cases on Saturday were of Chinese nationals who were diagnosed to have Covid-19 after they landed in the city.

world Updated: Apr 12, 2020 16:17 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Passengers wearing face masks push luggage carts at an airport in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province bordering Russia, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease continues in China.
Passengers wearing face masks push luggage carts at an airport in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province bordering Russia, as the spread of the novel coronavirus disease continues in China. (Reuters Photo )
         

More than half of the coronavirus infections reported by China on Sunday stemmed from a Russian flight to Shanghai the day before, underscoring the possible severity of the outbreak in Russia.

Shanghai’s Municipal Health Commission said 51 of 52 imported cases on Saturday were of Chinese nationals who were diagnosed to have Covid-19 after they landed in the city. The travellers accounted for more than half of 97 imported infections China disclosed on Sunday morning. No other information was provided about the flight.

Russia has emerged as a fresh source of imported virus infections for China, which seems to have tamed its own outbreak and has now pivoted toward staving off cases from elsewhere. China has grounded all but one inbound flight per week for foreign airlines in a bid to limit imported cases, but new infections have also found their way back to the country through land borders, especially the one with Russia.China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province has reported more than 100 imported infections from Russia at its land borders so far this month. Russia is tightening a lockdown of its capital amid a worsening spread of the virus that is straining local health systems.

Russia on Sunday reported the number of new coronavirus cases in the country increased by 31% overnight to 2,186. That took the total to 15,770. Twenty-four deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, double the count in the previous period and bringing the nation’s total to 130.

tags
top news
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
How coronavirus spread in Dharavi has kept authorities on toes
How coronavirus spread in Dharavi has kept authorities on toes
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 8447, death toll touches 273
Coronavirus cases in India mount to 8447, death toll touches 273
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
7 Nihangs held for chopping off Punjab cop’s hand during Covid-19 curfew
7 Nihangs held for chopping off Punjab cop’s hand during Covid-19 curfew
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
Microsoft Teams gets one of Zoom’s most interesting features
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news