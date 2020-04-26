e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus update: US hardest-hit by Covid-19 pandemic, records 2,494 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus update: US hardest-hit by Covid-19 pandemic, records 2,494 deaths in last 24 hours

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

world Updated: Apr 26, 2020 06:51 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Cyclists wearing masks ride past the Trump Hotel, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Washington, US.
Cyclists wearing masks ride past the Trump Hotel, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Washington, US. (Reuters Photo )
         

The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported Saturday night by Johns Hopkins University.

The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

The toll of 2,494 was a jump from Friday, when the US recorded the lowest number of virus deaths -- 1,258 -- in nearly three weeks.

tags
top news
India crosses 26k Covid-19 cases with biggest 1-day spike
India crosses 26k Covid-19 cases with biggest 1-day spike
Here’s something for you to do this Sunday: Bird
Here’s something for you to do this Sunday: Bird
Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet
Post-lockdown plan, migrants in focus at Centre-states meet
Delay in test results has Centre, states worried
Delay in test results has Centre, states worried
Amid lockdown, Supreme Court heard 593 cases via video facility
Amid lockdown, Supreme Court heard 593 cases via video facility
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Virus could cling to air pollutants
Govt ramps up manufacturing capacity of key medical items
Govt ramps up manufacturing capacity of key medical items
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news