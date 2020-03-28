e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus update: Violence erupts in China’s Hubei as residents try to exit

Coronavirus update: Violence erupts in China’s Hubei as residents try to exit

For residents of Hubei, the coronavirus outbreak, which began there last year, has left them to battle a stigma despite assurances from authorities that the disease has been controlled.

world Updated: Mar 28, 2020 03:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Street vendors wearing face masks wait for customers at their vegetable stalls in Jingzhou, after the lockdown was eased in Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
Street vendors wearing face masks wait for customers at their vegetable stalls in Jingzhou, after the lockdown was eased in Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Violent clashes erupted on a bridge connecting Hubei province and the neighbouring Jiangxi province on Friday, local media reported, days after China relaxed the coronavirus lockdown in the region.

Videos on social media showed overturned police vehicles and scuffles breaking out between people and cops after authorities in Jiangxi blocked entry to people travelling from Hubei, according to a Globe and Mail report.

For residents of Hubei, the outbreak, which began there last year, has left them to battle a stigma despite assurances from authorities that the disease has been controlled. People are being turned away from hotels and other homes.

top news
US announces additional $174 mn aid to 64 nations, $ 2.9 mn is for India
US announces additional $174 mn aid to 64 nations, $ 2.9 mn is for India
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
Coronavirus lockdown day three roundup in key points
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
France, US among other nations to evacuate 14,000 stranded in India
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
‘Shame on you’ - Sakshi Dhoni hits out at false news
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | Sars-Cov-2 image; NEET postponed; RBI cuts repo rate: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news