‘Could have stayed in Mumbai’: Row over US influencer mocking death of Indian man in Canada

A row has erupted over American influencer and attorney Andrew Branca’s hateful remark on the death of Prashant Sreekumar, an Indian man who died in Canada after being left unattended at a hospital for over eight hours. Branca mocked Sreekumar’s death and called him “another Indian invader of Canada”. In a reply to a post mentioning the news, Branca called the man “another Indian invader of Canada”.(@TheBrancaShow and @yegwave on X)

The influencer’s X profile describes him as an attorney “providing pro-America, pro-Constitution, pro-Western civilisation political and legal analysis”. However, his anti-India content has often sparked controversy, as he mocks Indians by calling them “retards”, “low-IQ” and telling them to “go back home”.

Andrew Branca’s remark on Indian man's death

Prashant Sreekumar, a 44-year-old Indian man, was admitted to Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Canada's Edmonton on December 22 after experiencing severe chest pain at work. He later died at the hospital after waiting eight hours to receive medical care.

As per an earlier HT report, his family said he was in severe chest pain. Despite this, hospital staff told them that ECG results did not show any major problem and asked them to wait. During this period, Sreekumar was given Tylenol, but his blood pressure continued to rise. Although nurses tried to revive him, he later died.

“I note that she and her husband could have easily avoided the shitty Canadian healthcare by staying in Mumbai and enjoying the shitty Indian healthcare,” he added, sharing a graph showing net immigration to Canada from 1952 to 2025 without citing any source.

Branca’s hate for Indians

The MAGA influencer, who hosts ‘The Andrew Branca Show’, has repeatedly spread hateful content against India and Indians on his X account, which has more than 50,000 posts as of the last update.

In the past, he has called Indians “retards” and “third-world”, while also describing Indian food as “disgusting”. He defends his remarks by saying “America is for Americans”.

In a reply to a user on X, Branca wrote, “You, an Indian national, fled the shit hole of third-world India to live in first-world Canada. I'm thinking that any culture that drives tens of millions of its nationals from its third-world borders to go live in first-world nations has little to brag about.”

“Indian migration is a societal herpes of filth and trash and human faeces they wish to bring to America,” he said in another X post.

Indians hit back over hateful remark

Although he has repeatedly spoken against Indians, the remark targeting the deceased Indian man triggered widespread outrage online.

One X user said: “A man died and all you can think of is hate and dancing on his grave. You’re a despicable, disgusting excuse of a man.”

Another user wrote: “Shame on you for mocking dead people… Karma will make you pay.”

A third user slammed him, saying: “Building a following on hate? You seem too old for such desperate tactics. If this is just a money grab, don't bother. You’ll run out of time before you ever see the payoff.”

“Im not Indian, but that’s such a low blow. You ought to do some self reflecting,” another reply read.