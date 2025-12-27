US influencer's ‘disgusting tweet’ on man who died at Canada hospital sparks outrage: ‘Karma will bring you…’

US attorney and influencer Andrew Branca faced criticism for his callous and hateful remark regarding the incident involving an Indian man who died of cardiac arrest at a Canadian hospital. The man lost his life after enduring a lengthy wait for treatment. Branca, who has a history of making anti-India statements, was blasted for referring to the late man as ‘another Indian invader in Canada.’ US influencer received severe criticism for his insensitive comments about the death of Indian man, Prashant Sreekumar, in Canada.(X/@yegwave)

Prashant Sreekumar, a 44-year-old man, was admitted to the Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Edmonton, Canada, on December 22 after witnessing severe chest pain while at work. However, he was left unattended for over eight hours.

According to Global News, his family reported that he was suffering from excruciating chest pain. Despite this, hospital staff informed them that the ECG results showed no significant issues, and they were made to wait. During this time, Sreekumar was administered Tylenol, yet his blood pressure continued to rise. Although nurses attempted to resuscitate him, he ultimately passed away.

Andrew Branca mocks Indian healthcare

Amid the uproar over his death, Branca wrote on X, “Another Indian invader of Canada. I note that she and her husband could have easily avoided the sh**ty Canadian healthcare by staying in Mumbai and enjoying the sh**ty Indian healthcare.”

Andrew Branca faces heat

Meanwhile, the US influencer drew backlash as several people commented on his post, with several Indians blasting him for “mocking death of people”.

“You are a moron for sure. Emergency and private healthcare is much better in India,” one person said.

“Disgusting tweet. But then what else can be expected from you. You reflect your people,” another wrote.

“I pity your life. On Christmas, mocking the dead. May lord bless you,” a third person chimed in, while the fourth stated, “A man died and all you can think of his hate and dance on his grave. You’re a despicable disgusting excuse of a man.”

“Karma will bring you at same condition one day just wait for the day,” the fifth person said.