e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19: A royal thumbs up for journalism

Covid-19: A royal thumbs up for journalism

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of journalism and trusted sources of news at a time when people have access to a large number of sources, Queen Elizabeth said on Monday.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:34 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The contribution of the news media has been ‘invaluable’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth said in a message.
The contribution of the news media has been ‘invaluable’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth said in a message.(AFP)
         

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of journalism and trusted sources of news at a time when people have access to a large number of sources, Queen Elizabeth said on Monday.

The contribution of the news media has been ‘invaluable’ during the pandemic, she said in a message to the industry organisation News Media Association, which is holding a ‘Journalism Matters’ week from October 5 to 11.

The queen wrote: “The Covid-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally”.

“As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital”, the queen, whose family has at times had a tense relationship with the British news media, said.

The ‘Journalism Matters’ week aims to highlight the vital role trusted news media journalism plays in democratic society, the association said.

By campaigning on behalf of readers, independent news media can make a difference to people’s lives and bring about change for the better, it said.

The queen added in her message: “The efforts of the news media to support communities throughout the United Kingdom during the pandemic have been invaluable – whether through fundraising, encouraging volunteering, or providing a lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable to the outside world”.

tags
top news
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Donald Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release
Donald Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release
IPL 2020, Live Score: Iyer holes out in deep, Delhi Capitals three down
IPL 2020, Live Score: Iyer holes out in deep, Delhi Capitals three down
SSR death probe: What home ministry and AIIMS are saying
SSR death probe: What home ministry and AIIMS are saying
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
‘China can’t get the better of India in conflict scenario’: Air force chief
Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge at home; army is also target
Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge at home; army is also target
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
Sushant case: Mumbai top cop ‘not surprised’; Sena sees plot after AIIMS report
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In