e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 cases in Singapore cross 40,000

Covid-19 cases in Singapore cross 40,000

Out of the new cases, two are Singapore citizens or foreigners with permanent resident status, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.The 345 foreign workers include three staying outside the dormitories, while the rest foreigners holding work permits are living in dorms.

world Updated: Jun 13, 2020 17:00 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by : Jasra Afreen
Press Trust of India| Posted by : Jasra Afreen
Singapore
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore surged past 40,000 on Saturday after 347 new infections were reported.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore surged past 40,000 on Saturday after 347 new infections were reported.(REUTERS)
         

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore surged past 40,000 on Saturday after 347 new infections were reported, including 345 foreign workers, the health ministry said.

Out of the new cases, two are Singapore citizens or foreigners with permanent resident status, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.The 345 foreign workers include three staying outside the dormitories, while the rest foreigners holding work permits are living in dorms.

With these new cases, the total number of coronavirus infections has risen to 40,197 since the disease tracing began in January 2020.The MOH on Thursday said a man who died earlier this week from heart disease had Covid-19.

Meanwhile, antiviral drug Remdesivir has been granted conditional approval by the Health Sciences Authority to be administered to Covid-19 patients in Singapore who are severely ill, Channel News Asia reported.The drug, which was first created to treat Ebola, has been used as part of clinical trials in Singapore for Covid-19 patients.

Doctors can now use the vaccine to treat adult Covid-19 patients who require supplemental oxygen or more intensive breathing support, such as the use of ventilators or life support machines, according to the Channel report.

Patients who have oxygen saturation levels of 94 per cent or less can also be given the antiviral drug, it added.As of Friday, Singapore had 237 Covid-19 cases undergoing treatment in various hospitals, including two in critical condition, while 11,546 are lodged in community facilities for mild symptoms or observation.

Twenty-five people have died due to Covid-19 related complications in the country.A total of 28,040 patients have recovered and discharged from hospital, according to the MOH.

tags
top news
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
Amit Shah, CM Kejriwal meet tomorrow amid spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi
LIVE: Loss of smell, taste symptom of coronavirus, says health ministry
LIVE: Loss of smell, taste symptom of coronavirus, says health ministry
In 4 sentences, Army chief hints India’s approach to Nepal after map row
In 4 sentences, Army chief hints India’s approach to Nepal after map row
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Delhi may get China-like makeshift hospital with 10,000 beds to fight virus
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Kerala puts Covid-19 rider for chartered flights from West Asia for expats
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Nepal Parliament set to vote on new map which covers Indian territory
Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back
Covid-19 patient replies to similar name, discharged; ambulance brings him back
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K’s Kulgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In