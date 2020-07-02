e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 isn’t killing cash. people are hoarding more of it

Covid-19 isn’t killing cash. people are hoarding more of it

Data cited by the Bank of International Settlements supported the findings of Goodhart and Ashworth, showing that the rise in digital transaction during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t necessarily at the expense of the old stuff. “Precautionary holdings of cash have risen in some economies,” it said.

world Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:52 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Test tube with fake blood labelled with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is placed on dollar banknotes in this illustration taken March 27, 2020.
Test tube with fake blood labelled with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is placed on dollar banknotes in this illustration taken March 27, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

People appear to be bunkering cash amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a study that seeks to debunk the notion that the pandemic was hastening the demise of paper money due to e-commerce or fears of infection.

Anecdotal evidence across advanced economies suggests a decisive move away from cash, with lockdowns boosting online sales and more stores only accepting card payments. But data cited by former Bank of England policy maker Charles Goodhart and co-author Jonathan Ashworth show a marked increase of bills in circulation in the US, Canada, Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Australia, Brazil and Russia.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

While some analysts argue that going completely cashless would help the global economy become more efficient, an abrupt end would hurt people with no access to the banking system. It would also pose a challenge to small businesses that find the costs of going completely digital too expensive.

“While the economic shutdowns and increased use of online retailing are currently diminishing cash’s traditional function as a medium of exchange, it seems that this is being more than offset by panic driven hoarding of banknotes,” Goodhart and Ashworth wrote in a paper for the Centre for Economic Policy Research.

“Cash in circulation has actually been growing strongly,” they wrote.

The findings jar with the view expressed by US President Donald Trump’s former economic adviser Gary Cohn, who argued recently that the virus was speeding up the disappearance of cash.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

It’s easy to see why such a prediction could be appealing. The use of paper money has been on the decline in some countries for years, due to the spread of credit cards and the technological developments that led to the rise of mobile-phone wallets. A research report by HSBC Holdings Plc in April said that the shift away from cash an “acceleration of an already ongoing trend.”

Michele Bullock, an assistant governor at Australia’s central bank, said in a speech last month that while cash remains important, Covid-19 might be the “ultimate disrupter” of the payment system. ATM withdrawals in Australia were down 30% in April compared with the previous month, she said.

But data cited by the Bank of International Settlements supported the findings of Goodhart and Ashworth, showing that the rise in digital transaction during the pandemic wasn’t necessarily at the expense of the old stuff.

“Precautionary holdings of cash have risen in some economies – even as its use in daily transactions has fallen,” it said.

tags
top news
Sensex closes 429 points higher, Nifty tops 10,550 level on widespread buying
Sensex closes 429 points higher, Nifty tops 10,550 level on widespread buying
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
Centre’s notice over bungalow revives Priyanka Gandhi’s Lucknow plan
Centre’s notice over bungalow revives Priyanka Gandhi’s Lucknow plan
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
‘Please deport us’: Foreigners who attended Jamaat event plead SC
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In