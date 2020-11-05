e-paper
Home / World News / Covid-19 outbreak: England begins fresh lockdown

Covid-19 outbreak: England begins fresh lockdown

The British police released new guidance on Wednesday ahead of the month-long lockdown taking effect in England from early Thursday.

world Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 04:54 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar and Sutirtho Partranobis
Hindustan Times, London/Beijing
A police officer patrols as people eat and drink outside restaurants in Soho, in London, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
The British police released new guidance on Wednesday ahead of the month-long lockdown taking effect in England from early Thursday.

The House of Commons was due to vote later on Wednesday to approve Lockdown 2, as health officials reported a major rise in the number or Covid-19 patients in hospitals: from less than 500 in September to nearly 11,000 now.

“We are ready and prepared to take enforcement action against those who are deliberately breaching rules and putting people at risk,” said Scotland Yard deputy assistant commissioner Matt Twist.

The police said it will continue to use the ‘4 Es’ approach of engaging, explaining the regulations, encouraging people to following them and only enforcing as a last resort while dealing with restrictions under Lockdown 2. Fines can go up to over 6,000 pounds for breaches.

Late-stage trial results of a potential Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be presented this year as the British government prepares for a possible vaccination roll-out in late December or early 2021.

Xinjiang city carries out fourth mass testing

Kashgar in China’s remote northwestern Xinjiang region started an unprecedented fourth round of mass nucleic acid for its 4.75 million residents on Wednesday after two locally transmitted and 116 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

The Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) reported two new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 116 asymptomatic cases, all in south Xinjiang’s Kashgar Prefecture, prompting the testing.

The first round testing for 4.75 million people in XUAR’s southern prefecture of Kashgar was completed by October 27 – two more rounds were done between October 28 and Wednesday.

With inputs from agencies
