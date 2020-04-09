Covid-19 update: Boris Johnson going through tough time, but seems to be doing better, says Donald Trump

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 08:30 IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care battling the Covid-19 disease, seems to be doing better, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after saying he had spoken with unnamed representatives of the United Kingdom.

“I just spoke with the representatives of the UK and I think that their great prime minister is doing much better today, or at least better,” Trump told reporters at a briefing on the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease.

“But certainly he has had a tough bout and he is still going through a tough time, but he seems to be doing better, and that’s good,” Trump added.