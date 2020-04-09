e-paper
Home / World News / Covid-19 update: Boris Johnson going through tough time, but seems to be doing better, says Donald Trump

Covid-19 update: Boris Johnson going through tough time, but seems to be doing better, says Donald Trump

US president Donald Trump said he spoke with representatives of the UK and that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing much better.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2020 08:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after saying he had spoken with unnamed representatives of the United Kingdom.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after saying he had spoken with unnamed representatives of the United Kingdom. (AP Photo)
         

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care battling the Covid-19 disease, seems to be doing better, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday after saying he had spoken with unnamed representatives of the United Kingdom.

“I just spoke with the representatives of the UK and I think that their great prime minister is doing much better today, or at least better,” Trump told reporters at a briefing on the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 disease.

“But certainly he has had a tough bout and he is still going through a tough time, but he seems to be doing better, and that’s good,” Trump added.

