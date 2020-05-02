Covid-19 death toll soars in US, Europe is hardest-hit continent: Global tally

world

Coronavirus cases across the globe inch toward another grim milestone. Worldwide Covid-19 cases have climbed over 3.34 million, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday. Covid-19 fatalities across the globe stand at over 237,000.

With at least 1,506,853 infections, including 140,260 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit continent. According to an AFP tally, more than 1.5 million coronavirus cases alone have been reported in Europe, just under half the worldwide total.

The United States continues to be the worst-affected country by coronavirus accounting for over 1 million coronavirus cases. The US is followed by many European nations on the Covid-19 tally.

Here’s taking a look at the top 10 Covid-19 affected nations in the world.

United States

The country is estimated to have reported over 1,110,000 coronavirus cases till date. More than 64,000 patients have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in America. New York City is worst-hit in the country.

Spain

The European nation comes on the second spot with more than 233,000 Covid-19 infected people in the country. Nearly 25,000 patients in the country have lost their battle with coronavirus.

Italy

So far, Italy has reported over 207,000 coronavirus cases. According to Reuters, an estimated 28,236 Covid-19 fatalities have been reported in the country.

United Kingdom

177,454 people have been infected by coronavirus in the UK with 27,510 dead.

France

Fifth on the global coronavirus tally, France has reported 162,976 coronavirus cases. 24,594 people have succumbed to death in the European nation because of Covid-19.

Germany

Another European nation, the country has seen a total of around 161,940 coronavirus cases. More than 6,000 people here have been estimated to have lost their lives to the deadly contagion. The death toll in Germany is considerably low as compared to other European nations on the list.

Turkey

Tayyip Erdogan-led Turkey has over 120,000 coronavirus cases while more than 3,000 people have been killed by the infection in the country.

Russia

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia have risen to 114,431 while the fatalities have crossed the 1,000-mark.

Iran

Over 90,000 people (95,646 to be exact) have contracted coronavirus in Iran. More than 6,000 have been killed by the disease in the country.

Brazil

The Latin American country has around 91,589 Covid-19 cases. An estimated 6,329 people have died due to coronavirus in Brazil.

The original epicentre of coronavirus, China, reported over 81,000 coronavirus cases and more than 4,000 fatalities before ‘flattening’ its Covid-19 curve. The virus originated from Wuhan and quickly spread to other parts of the mainland before it travelled across continents to hit almost every corner of the world. As per reports, nearly one million patients have recovered from the deadly contagion across the globe.

In India, the number of cases near 38,000. Around 10,000 patients have recovered and 1218 have died from Covid-19 in India.

(With inputs from agencies, Johns Hopkins University data on coronavirus)