Covid-19 update: ‘Weeks before return to normalcy’, says Canada PM Justin Trudeau as Covid-19 toll crosses 1,000

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 09:05 IST

Even as Canada crossed the 1000-mark in deaths related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was clear it will not follow the United States in acting against the World Health Organisation (WHO). He said that the time for “reflections on various institutions” will arrive once the current coronavirus crisis has been dealt with.

While US President Donald Trump has halted funding to the UN health body, Washington has not put any pressure on Ottawa to follow the suit.

Trudeau said Canadian authorities will “always continue to work with experts both domestically and internationally.” However, he did not rule out an assessment of the role played by the WHO during the Covid-19 crisis in the future, as he said, “Of course in the coming months and years there will be many reflections on various institutions.” At this point, however, he said, the “focus needs to be on doing the best we can right now to protect Canadians.”

Trudeau’s words came even as a chorus of criticism directed at WHO has erupted in Canada, which became sharper after a WHO expert absented himself at the last minute from a scheduled appearance before a House of Commons committee.

His statement comes at a time when Canada has recorded over 1,000 deaths from Covid-19, including a surge in numbers from long-term care homes. Given the circumstances, Trudeau warned it will be “weeks more” before any semblance of normalcy can return. “It would be terrible if we were to release restrictions too early and find out we’re suddenly back in another big wave of Covid-19,” he said.

Trudeau himself has had to face criticism that he may have violated several Federal and provincial guidelines when he spent the Easter weekend holiday with his wife and children at a lakeside cottage in Quebec while he had cautioned Canadians against joining their families for the holiday and asked them to make the sacrifice and instead celebrate a family dinner remotely via Skype.

He also went to Harington Lake cottage, an official Prime Ministerial residence, despite warnings from the Ontario and Quebec governments against travelling between provinces and Federal health authorities’s advice to not travel to cottages to prevent Covid-19 from spreading to rural areas with scant healthcare facilities.

Meanwhile, the country’s death tally from Covid-19 touched 1,010 on Wednesday night, with 28,364 confirmed cases.