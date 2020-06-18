e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine update: Russia begins clinical trials, Gilead to enrol pediatric patients in remdesivir testing

Covid-19 vaccine update: Russia begins clinical trials, Gilead to enrol pediatric patients in remdesivir testing

From experimental drug remdesivir making strides to generic steroid drug dexamethasone emerging as the first Covid-19 drug, the race to developing the antidote to Covid-19 is getting more interesting by the day.

world Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:49 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhio
File photo: A researcher at Protein Sciences reaches for a vial in a lab in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for Covid-19.
File photo: A researcher at Protein Sciences reaches for a vial in a lab in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for Covid-19. (AP)
         

With global coronavirus cases crossing the 8 million-mark, the need for an anti-Covid-19 vaccine becomes more urgent. Drug-makers and experts across the world are ramping up efforts to arrive at the potential vaccine against Covid-19.

From experimental drug remdesivir making strides to generic steroid drug dexamethasone emerging as the first Covid-19 drug, the race to developing the antidote to Covid-19 is getting more interesting by the day.

Here are some of the latest development around Covid-19 vaccine development:

• Drugmaker Gilead Sciences said it will soon begin enrolment of pediatric patients with moderate-to-severe Covid-19 in a late-stage study testing its experimental drug, remdesivir.

• Clinical trials of a Russian coronavirus vaccine started on Wednesday, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

• The European Union (EU) is planning to accelerate the development of Covid-19 vaccines through advance purchase agreements with promising medical companies, the bloc announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Also read: ‘Covid-19 an opportunity, taught India to become self-reliant’ - PM Modi

• Israel has signed an agreement with Moderna Inc for the future purchase of its potential Covid-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister said.

• The WHO said testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for Covid-19 patients had been halted after results from other trials showed no benefit.

• China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. known as Sinopharm on Tuesday said that an inactivated Covid-19 vaccine developed by its subsidiary China National Biotec Group’s (CNBG) Wuhan Institute of Biological Products has triggered a strong neutralizing antibody response in a phase 1/2 trial.

tags
top news
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
India could restrict market access to China-made goods to counter Beijing
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Behind Galwan’s bloody face-off, China’s plan to interdict gateway to Karakoram
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
Massive spying on users of Google Chrome shows new security weakness
‘Covid-19 an opportunity, taught India to become self-reliant’: PM Modi
‘Covid-19 an opportunity, taught India to become self-reliant’: PM Modi
Amit Shah holds another crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation
Amit Shah holds another crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel
China opens another front, steps up cyberattacks that target India: Intel
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In