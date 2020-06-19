e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 was circulating in Italy in December 2019, says study

Covid-19 was circulating in Italy in December 2019, says study

The Italian National Institute of Health looked at 40 sewage samples collected from wastewater treatment plants in northern Italy between October 2019 and February 2020.

world Updated: Jun 19, 2020 15:07 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Milan/London
A study in May by French scientists found that a man was infected with Covid-19 as early as December 27, nearly a month before France confirmed its first cases.
A study in May by French scientists found that a man was infected with Covid-19 as early as December 27, nearly a month before France confirmed its first cases.(AP file photo)
         

Scientists in Italy have found traces of the new coronavirus in wastewater collected from Milan and Turin in December 2019 - suggesting Covid-19 was already circulating in Northern Italy before China reported the first cases.

The Italian National Institute of Health looked at 40 sewage samples collected from wastewater treatment plants in northern Italy between October 2019 and February 2020. An analysis released late on Thursday said samples taken in Milan and Turin on December 18 showed the presence of the SARS-Cov-2 virus.

“This research may help us understand the beginning of virus circulation in Italy,” Giuseppina La Rosa, an expert in environmental wastewater at the Italian National Institute of Health who co-led the research, said in a statement detailing the findings.

Small studies conducted by scientific teams in the Netherlands, France, Australia and elsewhere have found signs that the virus that causes Covid-19 can be detected in sewage, and many countries are beginning to use wastewater sampling to track the spread of the disease.

La Rosa said the detection of traces of the virus before the end of 2019 was consistent with evidence emerging in other countries that Covid-19 may have been circulating before China reported the first cases of a new disease on December 31.

A study in May by French scientists found that a man was infected with Covid-19 as early as December 27, nearly a month before France confirmed its first cases.

La Rosa said the presence of the virus in the Italian waste samples did not “automatically imply that the main transmission chains that led to the development of the epidemic in our country originated from these very first cases”.

Samples positive for traces of the virus that causes Covid-19 were also found in sewage from Bologna, Milan and Turin in January and February 2020. Samples taken in October and November 2019 tested negative.

The institute said it plans to launch a pilot study in July to monitor wastewater at sites identified in tourist resorts.

tags
top news
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
Delhi health minister’s condition worsens, moved to 2nd Covid-19 hospital
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
How was Galwan Valley named? Explorer’s grandson explains
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
‘China may have instigated clash to grab Indian territory’: US Senator
‘China may have instigated clash to grab Indian territory’: US Senator
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In