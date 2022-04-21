Covid: China gives go ahead for batch of Sri Lankan students to return
China on Thursday gave the go ahead to a batch of Sri Lankan students, studying in Chinese universities but currently stranded in their home country because of Covid-related restrictions imposed by Beijing, to return to their campuses to resume in-person learning.
China’s decision to allow Sri Lankan students to return was announced by the Sri Lankan embassy in Beijing in a statement on Thursday.
The announcement will be keenly followed by Indian students who are studying in Chinese universities but have also been unable to return since the beginning of the Covid pandemic in early 2020.
The academic lives of nearly 23,000 Indian students who study in China, mostly in medical universities, have been upended because of the travel barriers.
On Thursday, the Lankan embassy issued a brief statement announcing the return of the students.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China has informed that the Chinese embassy in Colombo has finalised two (02) groups of students to return to China. Additional students are being processed to return to China,” the Sri Lankan embassy statement said on Thursday.
“The embassy will continue with its efforts to enable all students to return to their studies,” the statement added.
The embassy statement did not say how many students from Sri Lanka study here or how many were being allowed to return.
Thousands of Indian students have been petitioning the Chinese government to allow them to return to resume in-person studies since the end of 2020.
On February 22, a statement from the Indian embassy in China had said that the Chinese foreign ministry had given the assurance that the return of stranded Indian students was not a “political” matter and they will not be “discriminated” against when the ban is lifted on foreign students from returning to China.
“In this regard, the MFA of China has assured the (Indian) Embassy that they are cognisant of the welfare of all foreign students, including Indian students, and have also conveyed that they will work on their early return to China in a coordinated manner and will continue contact with the Embassy on this matter,” the Indian embassy statement had said.
“Chinese MFA also conveyed that the return of Indian students was not a political issue and they will not be discriminated against in any manner while deciding on the return of foreign students to China to resume their education,” the statement added.
According to China’s education ministry, until the end of 2018, 4,92,185 international students from 196 countries and regions were studying in China.
With 23,198 students, India was fourth on the list of a country-wise breakup of students studying in China.
South Korea, with more than 50,000 students, topped the list, followed by Thailand and Pakistan with over 28,000 students each studying in China.
Ukraine war: UK sanctions ‘Butcher of Bucha’, others
The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a new wave of 26 sanctions against defence actors, including Russian army generals, over the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “The UK is unyielding our support for Ukraine and holding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his regime to account. Today's new wave of sanctions hit the generals and defence companies that have blood on their hands,” foreign secretary Liz Truss said, announcing the sanctions.
US extends Covid vaccine requirements for non-citizens at land borders
The Biden administration said Thursday it is extending a requirement that non-US citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the US-Mexico and US-Canada borders must be vaccinated against Covid-19. The requirements were first adopted in November as part of reopening the United States to land crossings by foreign tourists after the borders had been closed to most foreign visitors since March 2020.
200 civilians still in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine calls for 'urgent' evacuations
Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko said around 200 people were waiting to evacuate from the besieged Ukrainian city on Thursday but no buses had arrived as of mid-afternoon. He said a small convoy of buses had evacuated people from Mariupol on Wednesday and was now headed for the city of Zaporhizhia which is under Ukrainian control, reported news agency Reuters.
Ensure foolproof security for Imran Khan's Lahore rally, Pak PM tells officials
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the interior ministry to ensure foolproof security to his predecessor Imran Khan over security agencies issuing warning over threats to his life, news agency PTI reported. The security agencies had issued warning ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf rally at Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan to be held on Thursday. Khan was asked to address the supporters virtually, but he declined.
10 killed, 40 injured as blast hits mosque in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
Several people are feared dead or at least 20 injured in a blast at a mosque in the northern Afghanistan city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, news agency Reuters quoted a local Taliban commander as saying. "A blast happened in the district inside a Shia mosque, more than 20 killed and injured," the spokesman for the Taliban commander in Mazar-e-Sharif, Mohammad Asif Wazeri told Reuters.
