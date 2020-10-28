e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid: Japan PM Suga to announce plan for new stimulus package to ease pandemic pain

Covid: Japan PM Suga to announce plan for new stimulus package to ease pandemic pain

Although the size of the package has yet to be decided, some ruling party lawmakers have already called for one of about 10 trillion yen ($95.51 billion) to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

world Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:54 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (Reuters Photo)
         

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will announce next week a plan for fresh stimulus to help the recession-stricken economy shake off the coronavirus crisis, four government and ruling party sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Although the size of the package has yet to be decided, some ruling party lawmakers have already called for one of about 10 trillion yen ($95.51 billion) to cushion the blow from the pandemic.

The bulk of the package will consist of about 7 trillion yen left over from a 10 trillion yen pool set aside to meet emergency needs to combat the pandemic, the sources told Reuters. The rest will be made up of new spending, they added.

The total size of the package will likely be smaller than a combined $2.2 trillion rolled out in two earlier stimulus packages this year, they said.

“It’s better to avoid making Japan’s fiscal cliff even steeper” by ramping up near-term spending too much, one of the sources said.

The package is likely to include extensions to existing programmes offering subsidies to help companies keep jobs and address funding strains, the sources said.

The government is also expected to extend past January a campaign offering discounts to domestic travel to rescue the country’s tourism industry, the sources said.

A third extra budget will be compiled around mid-December to fund part of the package, they added.

After posting its worst postwar contraction in the second quarter, Japan’s economy is expected to have rebounded in the three months through September.

But the recovery has been patchy and fragile, as continued weakness in consumption and capital expenditure offset a rebound in exports and output, keeping policymakers under pressure to top up fiscal and monetary support.

Analysts, however, say the expected new stimulus package will have only a limited effect in boosting growth.

“The size of the package isn’t expected to be that large,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. “That means the measures will likely focus on putting a floor on growth, rather than stimulating the economy.”

tags
top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejshawi in Patna rally
LIVE : ‘Yuvraj’ of ‘jungle raj’, PM Modi attacks Tejshawi in Patna rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Aarogya Setu: No information on who created? RTI body issues notice
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
Shiv Sena, MNS demand apology from Kumar Sanu’s son for ‘anti-Marathi’ comment
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs DC Review and MI vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In