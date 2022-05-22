Covid may be factor in lack of North Korea response to outreach, White House official says
COVID-19 restrictions may be playing a role in North Korea's lack of response to offers of diplomatic talks, a senior U.S. administration official said on Sunday, a day after President Joe Biden said he had offered vaccines to Pyongyang.
Biden is in South Korea before heading to Japan later on Sunday as part of his first trip through Asia as president.
-
Four dead in Canada after heavy storms wreak Ontario and Quebec provinces
Four people are dead and nearly 900,000 homes without power after severe storms pummeled the eastern Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, authorities said Saturday. Ontario police said on Twitter that three people had died and several more were injured due to a strong summer thunderstorm. One man was killed when a tree fell on the trailer he was staying in. The fourth victim was a woman in her fifties.
-
'Highly unusual': WHO on monkeypox spread outside Africa without travel links
With the monkeypox cases having surged past the 90-mark in a span of ten days, the WHO has stressed that it was highly unusual to find patients “with no travel links to an endemic area”. The number of patients are expected to increase in the coming days, the UN health agency has said. Twelve countries - including nine European nations - have logged 92 cases and 28 cases are suspected.
-
Biden, Harris among Americans in updated Russia 'stop list': Report
Amid tough global sanctions over the Ukraine war, Russia has published a "stop list", permanently banning 963 Americans - including US president Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken - from entering the country. Hollywood celebrities - including Morgan Freeman and actor-filmmaker Rob Reiner - also make the list, American news network CNN has reported.
-
China's Xinjiang crackdown under scrutiny ahead of UN rights chief visit
China's crackdown on Muslim minorities in the remote region of Xinjiang will return to the spotlight next week when Beijing hosts the United Nations human rights chief for the first time in nearly two decades. The highly scrutinised six-day trip by High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet will begin Monday, with stops in the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar in Xinjiang, as well as Guangzhou in southern China, the UN announced Friday.
-
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for prisoners of war
Concern mounted Saturday over Ukrainian fighters who became prisoners at the end of Russia's brutal three-month siege of Mariupol, as a Moscow-backed separatist leader vowed they would face tribunals. Its seizure delivers Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began in February. The Russian Defense Ministry released video of Ukrainian soldiers being detained after announcing that its forces had removed the last holdouts from the plant's extensive underground tunnels.
