Home / World News / Covid may be factor in lack of North Korea response to outreach, White House official says
world news

Covid may be factor in lack of North Korea response to outreach, White House official says

Officials from the United States said on Saturday that it appears North Korea is facing a “quite serious situation” with Covid. “The US is prepared to take steps to help with North Korea's problems, including Covid,” senior Biden administration officials were quoted as saying by Reuters.
FILE - People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea on May 16, 2022. North Korean propaganda describes an all-out effort to fight a suspected COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened nearly 2 million people. But defectors say fear is palpable among North Korean citizens who lack access to hospital care and struggle to afford even basic medicine.&nbsp;(AP)
FILE - People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea on May 16, 2022. North Korean propaganda describes an all-out effort to fight a suspected COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened nearly 2 million people. But defectors say fear is palpable among North Korean citizens who lack access to hospital care and struggle to afford even basic medicine. (AP)
Published on May 22, 2022 09:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

COVID-19 restrictions may be playing a role in North Korea's lack of response to offers of diplomatic talks, a senior U.S. administration official said on Sunday, a day after President Joe Biden said he had offered vaccines to Pyongyang.

Biden is in South Korea before heading to Japan later on Sunday as part of his first trip through Asia as president.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 united states joe biden north korea + 2 more
covid-19 united states joe biden north korea + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Community members gather to look at a tree that was destroyed during a major storm in Ottawa, Canada, Saturday.

    Four dead in Canada after heavy storms wreak Ontario and Quebec provinces

    Four people are dead and nearly 900,000 homes without power after severe storms pummeled the eastern Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, authorities said Saturday. Ontario police said on Twitter that three people had died and several more were injured due to a strong summer thunderstorm. One man was killed when a tree fell on the trailer he was staying in. The fourth victim was a woman in her fifties.

  • The outbreak of the monkeypox virus has travel authorities on alert&nbsp;

    'Highly unusual': WHO on monkeypox spread outside Africa without travel links

    With the monkeypox cases having surged past the 90-mark in a span of ten days, the WHO has stressed that it was highly unusual to find patients “with no travel links to an endemic area”. The number of patients are expected to increase in the coming days, the UN health agency has said. Twelve countries - including nine European nations - have logged 92 cases and 28 cases are suspected.

  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S.

    Biden, Harris among Americans in updated Russia 'stop list': Report

    Amid tough global sanctions over the Ukraine war, Russia has published a "stop list", permanently banning 963 Americans - including US president Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken - from entering the country. Hollywood celebrities - including Morgan Freeman and actor-filmmaker Rob Reiner - also make the list, American news network CNN has reported.

  • Bachelet will meet virtually with heads of foreign missions on Monday before visiting Xinjiang on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to diplomatic sources in Beijing.

    China's Xinjiang crackdown under scrutiny ahead of UN rights chief visit

    China's crackdown on Muslim minorities in the remote region of Xinjiang will return to the spotlight next week when Beijing hosts the United Nations human rights chief for the first time in nearly two decades. The highly scrutinised six-day trip by High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet will begin Monday, with stops in the cities of Urumqi and Kashgar in Xinjiang, as well as Guangzhou in southern China, the UN announced Friday.

  • In this photo taken from video released by the Russian defence ministry on May 20, 2022, Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen after they leaved the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.&nbsp;

    Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for prisoners of war

    Concern mounted Saturday over Ukrainian fighters who became prisoners at the end of Russia's brutal three-month siege of Mariupol, as a Moscow-backed separatist leader vowed they would face tribunals. Its seizure delivers Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began in February. The Russian Defense Ministry released video of Ukrainian soldiers being detained after announcing that its forces had removed the last holdouts from the plant's extensive underground tunnels.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out