Covid rates rising steeply among school children in England

Statisticians said older teenagers and young adults have the highest rates, and highlighted a sharp rise among 11-16 year olds

world Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:18 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
London
The total rate of infections rose to one in 100 in the week through October 23, the Office for National Statistics said
Covid infections among secondary school children in England are sharply increasing, while the number of people who currently have the virus is now above half a million, according to new figures published Friday.

The total rate of infections rose to one in 100 in the week through October 23, the Office for National Statistics said. Statisticians said older teenagers and young adults have the highest rates, and highlighted a sharp rise among 11-16 year olds.

