IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19: China approves new protein subunit vaccine for emergency use
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed China flag(Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed China flag(Reuters)
world news

Covid-19: China approves new protein subunit vaccine for emergency use

It is the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved in China and the fourth to be given emergency use approval. Three of those given emergency approval have since been approved for general use. All were developed by Chinese companies.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:13 PM IST

China has approved a new COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, one that was developed by the head of its Centre for Disease Control, adding a fifth shot to its arsenal.

Gao Fu, the head of China's CDC, led the development of a protein subunit vaccine that was approved by regulators last week for emergency use, the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Microbiology said in a statement on Monday.

It is the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved in China and the fourth to be given emergency use approval. Three of those given emergency approval have since been approved for general use. All were developed by Chinese companies.

The latest vaccine was developed jointly by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The team finished phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials in October and is currently conducting the last phase of trials in Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Indonesia, according to the statement.

The vaccine was approved for use in Uzbekistan on March 1. It's a three-dose shot that is spaced out with one month each between shots, a company spokesperson said. Like other vaccines China has developed so far, it can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.

There is no publicly available information in peer-reviewed scientific journals about the clinical trial data showing efficacy or safety. A spokesperson for the company said that the data could not be shared at this time but that the company was providing the information to health authorities.

The protein subunit vaccine is similar to many of the other vaccines that have been approved globally in that it trains the body to recognise the spike protein that covers the surface of the coronavirus vaccine, although the difference lies in how it tells the body to recognise the protein. Scientists grow a harmless version of the protein in cells and then purify it before it is assembled into a vaccine and injected.

China has been slow in vaccinating its population of 1.4 billion people, despite having four vaccines approved for general use. The latest numbers, according to government officials at a press briefing Monday in Beijing, is that it has administered 64.98 million doses of vaccines.

China has targeted what it considers key populations for vaccination thus far, namely health care workers, those who work at the border or customs, and specific industries the government has selected. Other groups that have been notably absent thus far in comparison to many other countries are the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

The approved vaccines have previously been limited to adults 18-59 years old, as officials cited a lack of clinical trial data for those who are older, although the government appears to be signalling the limits are now being set aside.

“We will promptly carry out mass vaccination of relevant populations,” Li Bin, a vice-chair on the National Health Commission, said Monday.

China's official Xinhua News Agency reported over the weekend that in certain neighbourhoods in Beijing, local health centres started to offer vaccines to those aged 60 and older.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china covid-19 covid-19 infection coronavirus novel coronavirus coronavirus outbreak coronavirus vaccine vaccine coronavirus vaccine trials
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Of the Astra doses delivered to the EU, almost 8 million have not been administered, or more than half. That compares with just 13% for the shot provided by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.(REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller)
Of the Astra doses delivered to the EU, almost 8 million have not been administered, or more than half. That compares with just 13% for the shot provided by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.(REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller)
world news

EU health ministers debate AstraZeneca shot after halting vaccine

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:46 PM IST
At stake is the future of one main building block of Europe’s vaccine push, where Astra was due to account for about a fifth of all doses in the second quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid Covid-19 outbreak, in London.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid Covid-19 outbreak, in London.(REUTERS)
world news

UK plans new counter-terrorism centre, says chemical or nuclear attack likely

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The review also said it would aim to improve delivery of the counter-radicalisation programme known as Prevent, and work with technology companies and allies to make sure there were no safe spaces online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed China flag(Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed China flag(Reuters)
world news

Covid-19: China approves new protein subunit vaccine for emergency use

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:13 PM IST
It is the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved in China and the fourth to be given emergency use approval. Three of those given emergency approval have since been approved for general use. All were developed by Chinese companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Global investors in Ant are grappling with how to assess their investments made in 2018 when the firm was valued at $150 billion. Ant is discussing a “short-term liquidity solution” for employees in April, while Chairman Eric Jing told employees that the company would eventually go public.(HT file photo )
Global investors in Ant are grappling with how to assess their investments made in 2018 when the firm was valued at $150 billion. Ant is discussing a “short-term liquidity solution” for employees in April, while Chairman Eric Jing told employees that the company would eventually go public.(HT file photo )
world news

Warburg Pincus marks down value of Chinese fintech giant after IPO derailed

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:02 PM IST
The company cut Ant’s valuation to a range of $200 billion to $250 billion at year end, down from a peak of about $280 billion before the IPO was halted amid a regulatory crackdown, the people said, requesting not to be identified because the matter is private.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand lawmaker Louisa Wall.(Via Twitter/ Giovanni Tiso)
New Zealand lawmaker Louisa Wall.(Via Twitter/ Giovanni Tiso)
world news

Vatican's edict 'same-sex unions are sinful' met with criticism by gay activists

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Louisa Wall, a New Zealand lawmaker who sponsored the bill that in 2013 legalized gay marriage in that South Pacific country, said the statement from the Vatican’s orthodoxy office seemed incongruent with Pope Francis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We will oppose any unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo, including in the East and South China seas. We share serious concerns over China's coastguard law," Motegi added(AFP)
"We will oppose any unilateral action that seeks to change the status quo, including in the East and South China seas. We share serious concerns over China's coastguard law," Motegi added(AFP)
world news

US, Japan will oppose any action that seeks to change the status quo: Motegi

ANI, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:01 PM IST
In February, China enacted the law that permits China's coast guard to destroy other countries' structures and to use force when defending the country's maritime claims in disputed areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WHO is reviewing the evidence in close dialogue with the European Medicines Agency, also meeting on Tuesday.
The WHO is reviewing the evidence in close dialogue with the European Medicines Agency, also meeting on Tuesday.
world news

WHO vaccine safety panel may issue statement on AstraZeneca on Tuesday

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Christian Lindmeier, asked about the WHO global advisory committee on vaccine safety, told a UN briefing in Geneva: "We think the committee may issue a statement by the end of the day."
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I am profoundly optimistic about the UK’s place in the world and our ability to seize the opportunities ahead," Boris Johnson will say in a statement to parliament.(Reuters)
"I am profoundly optimistic about the UK’s place in the world and our ability to seize the opportunities ahead," Boris Johnson will say in a statement to parliament.(Reuters)
world news

UK seeks to 'moderate' China with push for more influence in Indo-Pacific

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Britain's biggest foreign and defence policy review since the end of the Cold War will set out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based international order based on cooperation and free trade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.(AFP photo)
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.(AFP photo)
world news

Britain's Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not Covid-19-related, infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A group of protesters march in the snow around the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Minneapolis where the second week of jury selection continues in the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
A group of protesters march in the snow around the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Minneapolis where the second week of jury selection continues in the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
world news

George Floyd case: Diverse jury so far for ex-cop's trial

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Nine jurors have been seated through Monday, including five who are white; one who is multiracial; two who are Black and one who is Hispanic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Like with the Barekat vaccine still in the initial phase of clinical trials, the company used inactivated coronaviruses from 35,000 samples to make the new vaccine, a traditional technology based on cultivating batches of the virus and then killing it. (AFP)
Like with the Barekat vaccine still in the initial phase of clinical trials, the company used inactivated coronaviruses from 35,000 samples to make the new vaccine, a traditional technology based on cultivating batches of the virus and then killing it. (AFP)
world news

Iran's third homegrown vaccine reaches clinical trials phase

PTI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The government said 20,000 volunteers in the capital of Tehran and other cities will soon receive Iran's new vaccine, called Fakhra, which an official described to state-run media as being “100% safe,” without providing any evidence or data to support the claim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fast Retailing's fashion chain Uniqlo, at a shopping complex in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
Fast Retailing's fashion chain Uniqlo, at a shopping complex in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
world news

Japan's Fast Retailing says supplier plants in Myanmar set on fire

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:49 PM IST
A representative for Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo brand of casual clothing stores, confirmed that fires had broken out on Sunday at two factories used in the manufacture of its apparel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A representation of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine.(Reuters)
A representation of the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine.(Reuters)
world news

EU commission says Pfizer-BioNTech to deliver over 200 mln vaccine doses in Q2

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:47 PM IST
  • The amount includes 10 million jabs which were originally supposed to be delivered in the third and fourth quarters only, according to a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk on a sunny day in the Kremlin of Ryazan in Russia.(Reuters)
People walk on a sunny day in the Kremlin of Ryazan in Russia.(Reuters)
world news

Kremlin says 'unprecedented' pressure on countries to reject Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a US government report which appeared to show that the United States had attempted to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government also says it will make climate change and preserving biodiversity its top priority over the next decade. The new priorities are the result of a year-long review of Britain’s security, defense, international development and foreign policy.(REUTERS)
The government also says it will make climate change and preserving biodiversity its top priority over the next decade. The new priorities are the result of a year-long review of Britain’s security, defense, international development and foreign policy.(REUTERS)
world news

Boris Johnson to shift UK's foreign policy post Brexit towards India, Pacific

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:36 PM IST
As part of the new policy, Britain is applying for partner status in the Association of South East Asian Nations, and Johnson will travel to India next month for his first major international visit since the UK left the European Union.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP