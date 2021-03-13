IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Covid-19 superspreader' Brazil shunned by 'nervous' neighbours in Latin America
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS)
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS)
world news

'Covid-19 superspreader' Brazil shunned by 'nervous' neighbours in Latin America

Peru has closed flights to and from the country, Uruguay is sending extra doses of vaccines to its border towns and Chile now sends anyone arriving from Brazil to special quarantine hotels. Colombia, meanwhile, has banned flights in and out of Brazil.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Karan Manral | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST

For the rest of Latin America, Brazil has always been a nation apart -- a huge Portuguese-speaking powerhouse and trendsetter with sexy beaches and bewitching music. These days, it’s something else entirely: a Covid-spreading threat fast becoming a kind of regional leper colony.

Leading the world in daily deaths and the source of a worrying Amazonian variant that’s more contagious and possibly deadlier, Brazil is a cause of deep anxiety for world health officials and its neighbors, who are barring their gates.

Peru has closed flights to and from the country, Uruguay is sending extra doses of vaccines to its border towns and Chile now sends anyone arriving from Brazil to special quarantine hotels. Colombia has not only banned flights in and out of Brazil but also to its own city of Leticia on the border, stranding hundreds of tourists since the end of January.

“It feels like a jail without bars,” said Gladys Cuellar, who with her husband Antonio owns Gava’s Amazonas, a fast food restaurant in Leticia.

A town of 50,000, Leticia had a death toll last year almost three times higher than the national average. It lives off tourism and most of its food and supplies come from Brazil and Peru.

“It’s a difficult decision to make,” said Julian Fernandez, director of epidemiology at Colombia’s health ministry, of the closure. While it’s virtually impossible to stop the Brazilian strain from spreading into the more populous interior of Colombia, “we are trying to reduce the volume and speed at which it enters, to give us time to advance vaccinations.”

With 50 million inhabitants, Colombia has only administered some 600,000 doses. It’s paying special attention to its Amazon belt next to Brazil, offering shots to everyone over 18 in urban areas. In the rest of the country, other than health workers, only people over 80 are getting their first jab.

Global health officials have been expressing deep alarm over the risk posed to the region by Brazil while 17 countries have banned entries from it.

The first week of March marked the worst days of the pandemic yet in the country, with more than 420,000 new cases and 10,000 deaths. Home to less than 3% of the world’s population, it accounts for about 10% of Covid cases and deaths.

Vaccinations are moving slowly. While some governors and mayors have imposed curfews and on rare occasions strict lockdowns, interstate travel remains fluid and international airports open. Even in places with tighter restrictions, enforcement is rare.

Its president Jair Bolsonaro has long insisted that the virus is given too much attention, that masks and distancing are for “sissies,” and life must go on.

“We’re very much concerned about Brazil,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization. “And about Brazil’s neighbors -- almost the whole of Latin America. That means if Brazil is not serious then it will continue to affect all the neighborhood there and beyond. So this is not just about Brazil.”

Uruguay, which closed its international borders early in the pandemic, increased patrols along its 620-mile dryland border with Brazil last year. It sent extra doses from its first shipment of 192,000 Coronavac shots to those cities. The absence of a hard border separating its biggest frontier town Rivera from Brazilian sister city, Santana do Livramento, has driven new cases there to the country’s highest in the past week due to the flow of residents and day shoppers.

“Today our main problem without a doubt is what is happening in Brazil,” Rivera Province deputy governor Jose Mazzoni said by telephone.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said this month that 10 cases of the Brazilian strain have been detected and “we have to cut transmission channels.”

Argentina is limiting flights from several countries, including Brazil.

And while Chile hasn’t gone as far as Peru and Colombia, it is requiring all passengers who’ve been in Brazil in the last 14 days to go to a “residencia sanitaria” where they will have a Covid test. If positive, the person stays. If negative, they have to do 10 days of quarantine at home.

In coming days, Colombia will carry out a “humanitarian flight” that will fly tourists stranded in Leticia back to Bogota.

Meanwhile Gladys -- the restaurant owner in Leticia -- is looking forward to getting vaccinated.

“We’re like Colombia’s lab mice,” she said. “We’ve been isolated and now we’ll get to see how things go with the Brazil strain.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
People wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic wait to buy cooking gas from the Petrobrás Oil Tankers Union.(AP)
world news

Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:54 PM IST
All stakeholders should take the situation seriously, adding that neighbouring countries could be affected.
READ FULL STORY
Within the same period of time, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 2,216 to 275,105 people. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Within the same period of time, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 2,216 to 275,105 people. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Brazil surpasses India in confirmed Covid-19 cases, death toll over 275,000

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Over the past 24 hours, the Latin American country has registered 85,663 new Covid-19 cases, with the total number has reached 11,363,389. India, which previously came second, has recorded 11,308,846 coronavirus cases.
READ FULL STORY
While Covid-19 deaths and infections are falling globally, that is not the case in Brazil (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File).(AP)
While Covid-19 deaths and infections are falling globally, that is not the case in Brazil (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File).(AP)
world news

Brazil hospitals 'pushed to limit' as Covid-19 death toll soars

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Intensive care wards for treating Covid-19 patients have reached critical occupancy levels over 90% in 15 of 27 state capitals, according to biomedical center Fiocruz.
READ FULL STORY
A dozen states running out of beds for patients locked down their main cities, and some declared a night-time curfew to try to stop the spread of novel coronavirus as cases escalated to their worst level since the peak of the pandemic in July.(AFP)
A dozen states running out of beds for patients locked down their main cities, and some declared a night-time curfew to try to stop the spread of novel coronavirus as cases escalated to their worst level since the peak of the pandemic in July.(AFP)
world news

Brazil resorts to lockdowns and curfews to quell Covid-19 surge

Reuters, Brasilia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:53 AM IST
In Brasilia, where the president lives and works, Governor Ibaneis Rocha decreed a lockdown starting early on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Covid-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday,(AP)
Covid-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday,(AP)
world news

World's worst Covid crisis is unfolding in Brazil, where no fix seems to work

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:36 PM IST
This week, as Brazil reported back-to-back record deaths from the virus, Bolsonaro welcomed allies for a lunch in Brasilia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Under the bill, all poses, exercises, and stretching techniques must have exclusively “English descriptive names”.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
Under the bill, all poses, exercises, and stretching techniques must have exclusively “English descriptive names”.(Representational Image / REUTERS)
world news

This US state may lift yoga ban in schools. Just don’t say ‘namaste’

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The bill, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray, would authorise local boards of education to offer yoga to students in grades K-12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
Vials of Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine
world news

Norwegian health workers, who received AstraZeneca jabs, develop blood clots

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Three health workers are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS)
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS)
world news

'Covid-19 superspreader' Brazil shunned by 'nervous' neighbours in Latin America

Posted by Karan Manral | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Peru has closed flights to and from the country, Uruguay is sending extra doses of vaccines to its border towns and Chile now sends anyone arriving from Brazil to special quarantine hotels. Colombia, meanwhile, has banned flights in and out of Brazil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS).
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS).
world news

Austria, others seek discussion in EU on Covid-19 vaccine discussion

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Leaders of the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Latvia have joined Ausrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz in writing to the European Union calling for a discussion on Covid-19 vaccine distribution within the bloc after Austria complained it was uneven.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was at 335 – a total which has now hit 143,259.(Bloomberg)
On March 23, 2020, the total number of recorded deaths linked to the deadly virus in the UK was at 335 – a total which has now hit 143,259.(Bloomberg)
world news

UK to mark Covid-19 lockdown anniversary as National Day of Reflection

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:38 PM IST
UK PM Boris Johnson backed charity Marie Curie's plan for a minute's silence at 1200 GMT (1730 IST) in memory of all the lives lost to the pandemic, with people encouraged to light up their doorsteps in the night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuomo has staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.(REUTERS)
Cuomo has staked his political future on the outcome of an independent investigation by Attorney General Letitia James.(REUTERS)
world news

Explained: How Cuomo investigation, possible impeachment could play out

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Leaders in the state Assembly on Thursday announced an impeachment investigation, a first step toward potentially removing Cuomo from office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella quote tweeted the statement, adding that he was appalled by the “ongoing acts of hate against the community”.(Reuters file photo)
world news

‘Appalled’: Microsoft CEO, US lawmakers condemn hate against Asian Americans

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:51 PM IST
This comes after the incidents of abuse against the Asian American community in the US that have been on a rise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. (Twitter / @DanyalLaghari)
Expulsion of the couple drew mixed reactions on the internet. (Twitter / @DanyalLaghari)
world news

'Gross misconduct': Pakistani university expels students for 'hugging' on campus

PTI, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:40 PM IST
According to the University of Lahore, the two students were involved in gross misconduct and violation of university rules.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
Lord Ahmad’s visit kicks off with ministerial meetings in Delhi and then covers Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad before he flies back to the UK following trade and investment talks in Mumbai.(via Twitter)
world news

India’s role as world's pharmacy phenomenal, says UK Foreign Office minister

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Lord Ahmad, the minister for South Asia in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), highlighted the close collaboration between the two countries on ensuring supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, which benefits countries across the globe through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in November 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi in November 2019.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
world news

Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa speaks to PM Modi ahead of crucial vote at UNHRC

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST
  • The UNHRC is expected to vote on March 19 on a resolution critical of Sri Lanka’s failure to address human rights violations that occurred during the island nation’s war with Tamil Tiger rebels. India has not yet indicated whether it will back Sri Lanka in the crucial vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China on Thursday voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system. The legislation was passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favour. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
China on Thursday voted to pass legislation on Hong Kong's electoral system. The legislation was passed with only one abstention and 2,895 delegates voting in favour. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

China non-compliant with joint declaration on Hong Kong: UK

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:56 PM IST
In a statement, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the Chinese decision to impose "radical changes to restrict participation in Hong Kong's electoral system"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a shuttered store with lease advertisements in the Sheung Shui area of Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a shuttered store with lease advertisements in the Sheung Shui area of Hong Kong, China.(Bloomberg)
world news

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • The city's government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city's Sai Ying Pun district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa(AFP)
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa(AFP)
world news

Rajapaksa siblings firmly united; will take Sri Lanka forward: Gotabaya

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • In a comment made by the president at a political gathering on Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa praised the maturity of his elder brother Mahinda, the prime minister, and the younger brother Basil, the key presidential adviser.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than a dozen academics, NGO workers and media professional, who used to visit China regularly, told CNN that they are unwilling to travel to the country once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, over fears for their personal safety.(REUTERS)
More than a dozen academics, NGO workers and media professional, who used to visit China regularly, told CNN that they are unwilling to travel to the country once the pandemic restrictions are lifted, over fears for their personal safety.(REUTERS)
world news

Arbitrary detentions by Chinese govt instills fear among foreigners: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • According to CNN, many cited the detention of two Canadians in China in December 2018 as a turning point in their thinking.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. (Representative Image)(AP)
"(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government," the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement on Saturday. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Ethiopia rejects US allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:09 PM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not "commit acts of ethnic cleansing."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP