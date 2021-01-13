Covid-19: UK armed forces dealing with ‘most dangerous situation’
Record numbers of personnel from British armed forces have been deployed to help deal the “most dangerous situation” in living memory facing hospitals, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ministers implored Britons not to flout current lockdown rules.
This is the largest peacetime resilience operation ever undertaken by the UK armed forces and is drawing on every corner of expertise of the military, defence secretary Ben Wallace told parliament on Wednesday, as new cases and deaths continued to surge.
Johnson confirmed in parliament on Wednesday that vaccination centres will soon be open 24 hours to enable more people to be vaccinated.
There have been several reports of Britons weary of continuing restrictions violating them, prompting Scotland Yard in London and other police forces imposing heavy fines. Some hospitals are shifting non-Covid patients to hotels to free up space for new coronavirus patients.
According to chief medical officer Chris Whitty, “Hospitals are always busy in the winter but the NHS in some parts of the country is currently facing the most dangerous situation anyone can remember”.
Wallace said a record 5,300 personnel committed to winter and Covid operations have been supporting 56 different tasks in the UK and abroad, including the vaccine rollout, NHS support and community testing across the UK.
Nearly 1,600 military medical professionals are deployed in the hospitals every day, from intensive care nurses to specialist surgeons, which means that very few defence medics are not currently deployed or working in the NHS.
Wallace said: “Our country faces an unprecedented challenge and our Armed Forces are working hand in hand with the NHS. We will continue to bolster those on the front line as they protect and care for the most vulnerable”.
Chief of the defence staff General Nick Carter added: “These are really challenging times for everyone at the moment. We all have a role to play in supporting those on the frontline in the fight against the virus”.
The ministry of defence said the military is also working with education authorities to ensure that staff, vulnerable children and children of key workers can continue to attend school. Military planners and liaison officers are also embedded in local authorities and government departments, it added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump becomes first US President to be impeached twice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US bans entry of Xinjiang cotton products, tomatoes over forced labor claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pelosi says Trump ‘must go, he is a clear and present danger’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US finalises wages for H-1B visa holders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US issues final wage rules for H-1B, green card holders to prevent 'abuses'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Uphold apolitical standards’: US army's rare message amid threats of violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airbnb to cancel all Washington DC bookings during Biden's inauguration week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump's term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Progress stalls in Afghan peace talks as sides await Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare Tintin comic book art set to sell for millions in Paris
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Debating at actual crime scene': House Democrats before Trump impeachment vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emotions run high as US House begins debate on impeaching Donald Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to appoint 'Indo-Pacific coordinator' to address concerns from China
- Campbell, a former top Pentagon official who also served as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs in the Obama administration and helped frame the “pivot to Asia”, is expected to join as the “Indo-Pacific coordinator”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's PM Johnson pledges Covid-19 vaccine program to operate 24-7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two friends in the contest, India has a tough call to make for UNHRC presidency
- UNHRCpresident Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger completed her year-long term on December 31 and the post was set to go to Nazhat Shameem Khan, Fiji’s top diplomat in Geneva. But China and Russia have opposed her candidature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox