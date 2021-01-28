Covid-19: UK will review quarantine country list today
Britain will review a list of countries affected by quarantine measures, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday, after the country announced plans for some travellers to have to stay for 10 days in accommodation such as hotels upon arrival.
Britain announced on Wednesday new measures to reduce travel in and out of the country, hoping that by tightening its borders it can reduce the risk of new variants of the coronavirus spreading and putting its vaccination programme at risk.
"We will be reviewing today how extensive that list of countries needs to be. We will be guided by advice from our scientific advisors and we will be reporting back later on where the line will be drawn," Gove told BBC radio.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Alexei Navalny's top ally Lyubov Sobol, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva from the Alliance of Doctors union backed by Navalny, and Maria Alyokhina from the Pussy Riot punk collective have been detained for 48 hours along with Navalny's brother Oleg.
Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK, South Africa variants
While the findings indicated no need for a new vaccine to tackle the new strains, Pfizer and BioNTech said they would respond if there was evidence that the variants could defeat their current vaccine.
