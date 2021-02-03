IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccination delay could cost EU economy 90 billion euros: Study
EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the bloc.(Pixabay)
EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the bloc.(Pixabay)
world news

Covid-19 vaccination delay could cost EU economy 90 billion euros: Study

To reach a goal of 70% immunity in adults by the summer, the EU would need a sixfold increase in the rate of vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:37 PM IST

The European Union faces a potential 90 billion euro ($108.19 billion) hit to its economy this year unless it catches up with the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in other regions, a study showed on Wednesday.

EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the bloc, with critics pointing to progress made in Britain, Israel and the United States as evidence of a planning failure in Brussels and elsewhere.

To reach a goal of 70% immunity in adults by the summer, the EU would need a sixfold increase in the rate of vaccinations, according to the study by insurance group Allianz and credit insurer Euler Hermes, seen by Reuters ahead of publication.

At the current pace, herd immunity would not be achieved before 2022, the study said, adding that the longer it takes to vaccinate Europe's population, the longer the economy will be hampered by restrictions and lockdowns.

"One euro that is spent on speeding up vaccinations (though infrastructure, increased vaccine production) could avert four times as many euros in losses," it said.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said that the EU had lagged rivals by three to four weeks because of a more rigorous approvals process. Supply problems should ease in the second quarter of 2021, but increasing production remained a challenge, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union coronavirus covid vaccination
app
Close
EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the bloc.(Pixabay)
EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the bloc.(Pixabay)
world news

Covid-19 vaccination delay could cost EU economy 90 billion euros: Study

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:37 PM IST
To reach a goal of 70% immunity in adults by the summer, the EU would need a sixfold increase in the rate of vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi’s party has called for non-violent resistance to the military takeover,(Reuters)
Suu Kyi’s party has called for non-violent resistance to the military takeover,(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • The charges against Suu Kyi appear to carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The charge sheets indicate the unregistered walkie-talkies were for use by Suu Kyi’s bodyguards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Protestors rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Protestors rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin says police response to Alexei Navalny protests 'justified'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that calls by Navalny's allies for Russians to take to the streets following his jailing on Tuesday were a provocation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wear protective face masks as they walk on Westminster Bridge in London.(AP)
People wear protective face masks as they walk on Westminster Bridge in London.(AP)
world news

More Than 20 per cent Londoners Have Covid-19 Antibodies: ONS Study

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:02 PM IST
In Britain, one in seven likely have the antibodies, which suggest a person had the infection in the past, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A former senator himself, Biden has avoided saying whether he thinks the Senate should convict Trump(REUTERS)
A former senator himself, Biden has avoided saying whether he thinks the Senate should convict Trump(REUTERS)
world news

Bidens bring an unexpected piece of furniture to White House

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Upstairs in the family residence, the bed is set for the president's youngest grandchild, Beau Biden Jr. The baby was born last year to Biden's only surviving son, Hunter Biden, brother of Beau Biden, the president's other son, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced a ban on importing British and US Covid-19 shots.(AFP)
In January, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced a ban on importing British and US Covid-19 shots.(AFP)
world news

Iran buys AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine despite leader’s ban on western shots

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:06 PM IST
The Islamic Republic has the worst outbreak of the disease in the Middle East and has officially reported more than 58,000 deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpaceX's bullet-shaped Starship prototype explodes after crashing while attempting to land following a successful test launch, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Boca Chica, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)(AP)
SpaceX's bullet-shaped Starship prototype explodes after crashing while attempting to land following a successful test launch, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Boca Chica, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)(AP)
world news

SpaceX Starship explodes during landing, FAA launches probe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by anjali@htdigital.in
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:36 PM IST
While landing, the Starship tried to reactivate two of its three Raptor thrusters but failed to ignite one. The rocket then fell, exploding into a ball of flames, smoke, and debris - 6 minutes and 26 seconds after launch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock wearing a face mask leaves Downing Street in London, Britain.(Reuters)
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock wearing a face mask leaves Downing Street in London, Britain.(Reuters)
world news

Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations, says Matt Hancock

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:34 PM IST
He added that actions already taken would help to contain any outbreak, such as the introduction of enhanced contact tracing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. In results announced Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Google’s digital advertising empire is regaining the momentum it lost during the pandemic’s early stages. And its YouTube video service is maturing into a major marketing magnet and companies are anticipating more spending by cooped-up consumers when the economy reopens. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. In results announced Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, Google’s digital advertising empire is regaining the momentum it lost during the pandemic’s early stages. And its YouTube video service is maturing into a major marketing magnet and companies are anticipating more spending by cooped-up consumers when the economy reopens. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(AP)
world news

Trade secretary stands by digital tax opposed by US

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The two countries have been struggling for more than a year to conclude the limited trade deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for about 60,000 people will arrive as early as this month(Reuters file photo)
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for about 60,000 people will arrive as early as this month(Reuters file photo)
world news

South Korea approves import of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines: Minister

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:02 PM IST
The country plans to roll out its vaccination campaign targeting about 50,000 frontline health workers and the elderly in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
world news

Vaccines may protect against severe disease even as Covid variants evolve

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:01 PM IST
The head of the Oxford Vaccine Group said that it's likely over time that the virus will find ways of adapting to continue survival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in&nbsp;Wuhan.(REUTERS)
Security personnel keep watch outside Wuhan Institute of Virology during the visit by the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Wuhan.(REUTERS)
world news

China’s Covid comeback is bad news for climate as emissions rise

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:41 PM IST
The emissions comeback underscores the challenge China and the rest of the world face as they balance economic revival and long-term climate goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A sign of Ant Group is seen during the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Ant Group reaches agreement with China regulators on overhaul

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Ant is still exploring possibilities to revive its initial public offering, which was abruptly halted by regulators in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has already shipped large amounts of domestically developed vaccines to mainly developing countries, and WHO is in the process of approving Chinese vaccines for emergency use.(Reuters file photo)
China has already shipped large amounts of domestically developed vaccines to mainly developing countries, and WHO is in the process of approving Chinese vaccines for emergency use.(Reuters file photo)
world news

China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China is responding to a request from the World Health Organization as developing countries seek to fill shortages predicted to run through March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GameStop, the poster child for Redditors looking to squeeze short sellers, plunged 60% Tuesday.(Bloomberg)
GameStop, the poster child for Redditors looking to squeeze short sellers, plunged 60% Tuesday.(Bloomberg)
world news

GameStop’s giant bubble deflates further after $27 billion rout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:17 PM IST
GameStop’s rapid retreat has coincided with a sharp reduction in short interest after bearish investors appeared to cover their positions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP