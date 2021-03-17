Covid-19: Vietnam mulls 'vaccine passport', may resume international flights
Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc ordered ministries to study the use of a “vaccine passport” as the country is in talks to buy more shots against the coronavirus.
Government agencies were asked by the premier to study a gradual reopening of international flights, according to a post on a state website. The statement didn’t provide details on the vaccine passport.
Overseas trips resumed in the second half of 2020 but were halted again in December after the southeast Asian nation saw an outbreak following three months of having no local transmission.
Vietnam, which has started its inoculation program with AstraZeneca Plc., is in talks with other vaccines producers including Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson, the government said. The nation has among the mildest outbreak in the region with a total of 2,560 infections and 35 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health department.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York begins Andrew Cuomo impeachment investigation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO official calls blood clots 'very rare'
- O’Brien said in general “vaccine recommendations are dynamic,” and are reviewed over days, months, and years. She noted that blood clots occur regularly in the population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boris Johnson says he will get 'his own' Oxford/AstraZeneca jab 'very shortly'
- Asked if European countries had disregarded scientific evidence, Johnson said: "The best thing I can say about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme is that I finally got news that I'm going to have my own jab ... very, very shortly."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt prepares for move to 'high-tech' new capital, away from the chaos of Cairo
- The city, known simply as the New Administrative Capital, is designed to operate with smart technology on virgin land away from the clutter and chaos of Cairo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Jerusalem: Several Palestinians injured in clashes with Israel forces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal deadline of May 1 'tough'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Vietnam mulls 'vaccine passport', may resume international flights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jordan sentences six to death for maiming 16-year-old boy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi: Boris Johnson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia 'influenced' 2020 race to help Trump hurt Biden: US intelligence report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany to boost incentives for firms offering vocational training by $830 mln
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to “refrain from causing stink” amid deadlocked nuclear negotiations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Group 11 completes first closing of fifth fintech fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Human placenta continues to be sold illegally in China: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Poland logs highest daily cases of 2021, nationwide lockdown in view
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox