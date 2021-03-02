Covid-19: Which countries have most number of fully vaccinated people? Here’s the list
- The number of fully vaccinated people are nowhere near the number of doses administered since most of the countries are using Covid-19 vaccines that require a two-doses regimen.
Governments around the world are racing to vaccinate their population against the coronavirus disease, with more than 244 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered so far. The United Kingdom was the first country to administer a fully tested Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech, and since then, several countries have rolled out shots to inoculate their residents.
The United States is leading the immunisation drive in absolute terms as it has administered over 75 million shots, nearly one-third of the total doses administered globally, followed by China and the European Union. Meanwhile, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are ahead of other countries in terms of the number of doses administered per 100 people. According to Our World in Data, a scientific online publication, Israel and the UAE have administered nearly 95 and 61 doses per 100 people respectively.
The total number of vaccine doses may not equal the total number of people vaccinated as different vaccines may have different dosing regimens. The number of fully vaccinated people are nowhere near the number of doses administered since most of the countries are using Covid-19 vaccines that require a two-doses regimen.
Many countries only report the number of doses administered but some countries have been sharing the breakdown of first and second doses. Our World in Data has collated the latest available data from countries providing a breakdown of doses administered.
Here’s the list of countries and territories with the most number of fully vaccinated individuals per 100 people:
1. Israel - 39.7%
2. Gibraltar - 39.5%
3. Seychelles - 23.9%
4. UAE - 22.1%
5. Cayman Islands - 11.8%
6. Isle of Man - 9.0%
7. Bermuda - 7.7%
8. United States - 7.6%
9. Serbia - 7.5%
10. Malta - 6.3%
But the list drastically changes when calculating the number of fully vaccinated people in absolute terms. As of March 1, the US has fully vaccinated more than 25 million people, followed by the EU and Israel. India is close behind its Middle Eastern ally, with more than 2.46 million fully vaccinated people, as per the latest data.
Here’s the list of countries and territories with the most number of fully vaccinated people:
1. United States - 25.47 million
2. European Union - 10.97 million
3. Israel - 3.44 million
4. India - 2.46 million
5. UAE - 2.19 million
6. Germany - 2.16 million
7. Brazil - 1.92 million
8. Turkey - 1.80 million
9. France - 1.59 million
10. Italy - 1.41 million
