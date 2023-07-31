Curious diet of Toco! Japanese man is living a dog life - What does he eat?

In the extraordinary tale of a Japanese man living life as a Rough Collie, there's one burning question on everyone's mind - what does he eat? As Toco, the YouTuber who transformed into a furry canine companion, embraces his dog life, his dietary choices have become a point of curiosity for his viewers. Japanese man Toco, living as a Rough Collie, enjoys dog food & treats in his unique transformation.(YouTube/ I want to be an animal)

A diet fit for a canine

Living his dream as a Rough Collie, Toco is determined to experience every aspect of being a dog, and that includes what's on the menu. In his captivating YouTube videos, viewers get a glimpse of Toco enjoying a variety of dog-friendly treats and meals.

Dog food, the main course

In one of his latest videos, Toco playfully requests dog food, just like any other furry friend would. The camera captures him eagerly awaiting his meal, wagging his tail in excitement. As the food is served, Toco devours it with gusto, savoring every bite. The scene is both endearing and intriguing, leaving viewers wondering about the taste of dog food.

While Toco's exact diet plan remains a mystery, it's well-known that a balanced diet is essential for the health and well-being of dogs. Canine nutrition typically includes a mix of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals to support their energetic lifestyle. Aside from his regular meals, Toco can also be seen enjoying a variety of dog treats, rewarding himself for his playful antics and tricks.

As Toco continues to document his life as a Rough Collie on his YouTube channel, his unorthodox dietary choices have garnered both amusement and admiration from viewers worldwide. While his transformation into a dog might be unusual, it serves as a reminder that dreams have no bounds and that living life to the fullest often involves embracing the unexpected.

So, the next time you find yourself wondering what Toco, the Japanese man living a dog life, is eating, rest assured that he's feasting on a diet fit for a canine, brimming with tasty kibble and delightful treats.