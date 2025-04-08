Czech PM Fiala's X account attacked, fake posts shared on tariffs, army

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's social media account was attacked from abroad and fake posts appeared on Tuesday, including about a Russian attack on Czech soldiers, a government office spokesperson said, adding the police were investigating. Czech PM Fiala's social media account was used to share fake posts(REUTERS)

A post, saying in Czech that Russian forces had attacked Czech units near the Kaliningrad border, was not true and removed from Fiala's X account, spokesperson Lucie Michut Jesatkova said in a text message to Reuters.

Posts in Czech and English about responding to U.S. tariffs were also taken down, and regular posts on the account, which has 366,700 followers, have since been posted, the spokesperson said.