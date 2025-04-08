Menu Explore
Czech PM Fiala's X account attacked, fake posts shared on tariffs, army

Reuters |
Apr 08, 2025 06:41 PM IST

Posts on the prime minister's account shared misinformation about a Russian attack on Czech soldiers and much more.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's social media account was attacked from abroad and fake posts appeared on Tuesday, including about a Russian attack on Czech soldiers, a government office spokesperson said, adding the police were investigating.

Czech PM Fiala's social media account was used to share fake posts(REUTERS)
Czech PM Fiala's social media account was used to share fake posts(REUTERS)

Also Read: Studio Ghibli denies issuing 'warning' as fake ‘cease and desist’ letter to image maker surfaces online

A post, saying in Czech that Russian forces had attacked Czech units near the Kaliningrad border, was not true and removed from Fiala's X account, spokesperson Lucie Michut Jesatkova said in a text message to Reuters.

Also Read: Donald Trump blasts ‘sleazebag journalists’, swears he avoids ‘fake news’

Posts in Czech and English about responding to U.S. tariffs were also taken down, and regular posts on the account, which has 366,700 followers, have since been posted, the spokesperson said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
