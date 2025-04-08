Czech PM Fiala's X account attacked, fake posts shared on tariffs, army

Posts on the prime minister's account shared misinformation about a Russian attack on Czech soldiers and much more.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's social media account was attacked from abroad and fake posts appeared on Tuesday, including about a Russian attack on Czech soldiers, a government office spokesperson said, adding the police were investigating.
A post, saying in Czech that Russian forces had attacked Czech units near the Kaliningrad border, was not true and removed from Fiala's X account, spokesperson Lucie Michut Jesatkova said in a text message to Reuters.