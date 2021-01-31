Daniel Pearl's family to challenge Pakistan murder acquittals
- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
The family of slain American journalist Daniel Pearl will challenge an order by Pakistan's top court to release a British-born militant acquitted of masterminding his kidnapping and brutal murder in 2002.
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
Pearl was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted and beheaded by jihadists in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about Islamist militants.
"The Pearl family intends to file a review petition against the illegal and unjust majority decision," parents Ruth and Judea Pearl said in a statement that was tweeted by the murdered journalist's friend and former Wall Street Journal colleague Asra Nomani.
They join both the federal government and Sindh provincial government -- of which the city of Karachi is the capital -- in launching a plea for the latest verdict to be reviewed.
Lawyers for Pearl's family have argued that Sheikh played a crucial role in organising the abduction and detention of the journalist before ordering his captors to kill him.
Defence lawyers, however, say he was a scapegoat and sentenced on insufficient evidence
"It is beyond belief that Ahmad Omar Sheikh -- who after 18 years of lies, had finally admitted in a handwritten letter to the court his role in the kidnapping for ransom of Daniel Pearl -- has been given a clean slate and let loose once again upon the world to continue his international terrorist activities," Pearl's said in the statement.
The four men -- who have been detained under the emergency orders of Sindh government since their acquittal last year -- still have multiple court challenges linked to their case.
Sheikh, a British-born jihadist who once studied at the London School of Economics and had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners, was arrested days after Pearl's abduction.
He was later sentenced to death.
US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.
The new US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, on Friday spoke with Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, pressing his "concern about the potential release of these prisoners", a spokesman for the US Department of State said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Perth in lockdown, ending Australia's two-week run without Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea warns of Lunar New Year virus risks
- The government will also maintain restrictions on indoor dining in the Seoul metropolitan area for another two weeks, requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and take out after 9 pm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Pakistan set to get AstraZeneca, Sinopharm shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan anti-terrorism official shot dead by gunman in Peshawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daniel Pearl's family to challenge Pakistan murder acquittals
- The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer or Sputnik? Race to inject against Covid prompts calls for choice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navalny, WHO and Thunberg among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russians join protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan's Panasonic to end solar panel production: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MacKenzie Scott shakes up philanthropy, with Amazon billions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak
- The experts did not take any questions and the sprawling market remains boarded up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada oppn MPs put pressure on PM to condemn ‘police brutality’ on Indian farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US must 'impose cost' on China for threat towards Taiwan, Hong Kong: Sullivan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Why UAE is witnessing a surge in number of Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox