IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Daniel Pearl's family to challenge Pakistan murder acquittals
US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.(AP)
US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.(AP)
world news

Daniel Pearl's family to challenge Pakistan murder acquittals

  • The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:53 PM IST

The family of slain American journalist Daniel Pearl will challenge an order by Pakistan's top court to release a British-born militant acquitted of masterminding his kidnapping and brutal murder in 2002.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.

Pearl was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted and beheaded by jihadists in Karachi in January 2002 while researching a story about Islamist militants.

"The Pearl family intends to file a review petition against the illegal and unjust majority decision," parents Ruth and Judea Pearl said in a statement that was tweeted by the murdered journalist's friend and former Wall Street Journal colleague Asra Nomani.

They join both the federal government and Sindh provincial government -- of which the city of Karachi is the capital -- in launching a plea for the latest verdict to be reviewed.

Lawyers for Pearl's family have argued that Sheikh played a crucial role in organising the abduction and detention of the journalist before ordering his captors to kill him.

Defence lawyers, however, say he was a scapegoat and sentenced on insufficient evidence

"It is beyond belief that Ahmad Omar Sheikh -- who after 18 years of lies, had finally admitted in a handwritten letter to the court his role in the kidnapping for ransom of Daniel Pearl -- has been given a clean slate and let loose once again upon the world to continue his international terrorist activities," Pearl's said in the statement.

The four men -- who have been detained under the emergency orders of Sindh government since their acquittal last year -- still have multiple court challenges linked to their case.

Sheikh, a British-born jihadist who once studied at the London School of Economics and had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners, was arrested days after Pearl's abduction.

He was later sentenced to death.

US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.

The new US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, on Friday spoke with Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, pressing his "concern about the potential release of these prisoners", a spokesman for the US Department of State said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Shoppers line up outside Coles Supermarket during the Covid-19 pandemic in North Perth, Australia January 31, 2021.(TRAVISTY JAMES via REUTERS)
Shoppers line up outside Coles Supermarket during the Covid-19 pandemic in North Perth, Australia January 31, 2021.(TRAVISTY JAMES via REUTERS)
world news

Perth in lockdown, ending Australia's two-week run without Covid-19

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Australia's fourth-most populous city had recorded no cases of the virus for 10 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korea reported another new 355 cases on Sunday, bringing the national caseload since the pandemic began to 78,205, including 1,420 deaths.
South Korea reported another new 355 cases on Sunday, bringing the national caseload since the pandemic began to 78,205, including 1,420 deaths.
world news

South Korea warns of Lunar New Year virus risks

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • The government will also maintain restrictions on indoor dining in the Seoul metropolitan area for another two weeks, requiring restaurants to provide only deliveries and take out after 9 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
A vial and sryinge are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Pakistan set to get AstraZeneca, Sinopharm shots

AP, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:13 PM IST
A plane is being sent to China to bring the first tranche of half a million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Israeli soldiers stand next to the body of a Palestinian at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion.(AP)
Israeli soldiers stand next to the body of a Palestinian at the scene of an attack near the West Bank settlement of Gush Etzion.(AP)
world news

Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

AP, Jerusalem
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The military shared a photo of the alleged weapon, which appears to be a cluster of knives taped to a broom handle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An unidentified gunman shot dead an anti-terrorism official in Peshawar. (HT representative image)
An unidentified gunman shot dead an anti-terrorism official in Peshawar. (HT representative image)
world news

Pakistan anti-terrorism official shot dead by gunman in Peshawar

ANI, Pakistan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Another CTD official was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.(AP)
US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.(AP)
world news

Daniel Pearl's family to challenge Pakistan murder acquittals

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots must be kept frozen for long-term storage.(Bloomberg)
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots must be kept frozen for long-term storage.(Bloomberg)
world news

Pfizer or Sputnik? Race to inject against Covid prompts calls for choice

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:53 PM IST
Doses remain scarce for now, amid a global scramble inflamed by a dispute between the European Union and British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greta Thunberg was named as one of "the foremost spokespeople in the fight against the climate crisis", with the campaigning group she co-founded, Fridays for Future, also receiving a nod.(via REUTERS)
Greta Thunberg was named as one of "the foremost spokespeople in the fight against the climate crisis", with the campaigning group she co-founded, Fridays for Future, also receiving a nod.(via REUTERS)
world news

Navalny, WHO and Thunberg among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters, Oslo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Also on the list is Aminatou Haidar, for her peaceful campaigning towards an independent Western Sahara, the International Space Station and the International Scout Movement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police detain a woman during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russia.(AP)
Police detain a woman during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Russia.(AP)
world news

Russians join protests against jailing of Kremlin critic Navalny

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Police have said the protests have not been authorised and will be broken up as they were last weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Panasonic will source solar panels from other manufacturers.(Reuters)
Panasonic will source solar panels from other manufacturers.(Reuters)
world news

Japan's Panasonic to end solar panel production: Report

Reuters, Tokyo
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:02 PM IST
The Nikkei reported that the company will end manufacturing of solar cells and panels as early as March at factories in Malaysia and Japan's Shimane prefecture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mackenzie Scott's Amazon stake acquired in her divorce settlement is estimated at some $58 billion.(AP file photo)
Mackenzie Scott's Amazon stake acquired in her divorce settlement is estimated at some $58 billion.(AP file photo)
world news

MacKenzie Scott shakes up philanthropy, with Amazon billions

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Scott unlocked a staggering sum of nearly $6 billion in charitable gifts last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mission, delayed by China and weighed down by political baggage, has a remit to explore how the virus jumped from animal to human.(AP)
The mission, delayed by China and weighed down by political baggage, has a remit to explore how the virus jumped from animal to human.(AP)
world news

WHO probe team visits Wuhan market at heart of first virus outbreak

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:45 PM IST
  • The experts did not take any questions and the sprawling market remains boarded up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists of farmers' unions raise slogans in Amritsar on January 30 as they observe fast in solidarity with the ongoing agitation against farm reforms. (PTI)
Activists of farmers' unions raise slogans in Amritsar on January 30 as they observe fast in solidarity with the ongoing agitation against farm reforms. (PTI)
world news

Canada oppn MPs put pressure on PM to condemn ‘police brutality’ on Indian farmers

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Leader of the federal New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh has started a petition campaign on his party’s official website, which reads: “The Indian government’s use of violence on farmers protesting mass privatisation of the agricultural sector is appalling.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sullivan called China as the top foreign policy challenge that was handed over to President Joe Biden. (REUTERS file photo)
Sullivan called China as the top foreign policy challenge that was handed over to President Joe Biden. (REUTERS file photo)
world news

US must 'impose cost' on China for threat towards Taiwan, Hong Kong: Sullivan

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dubai has largely removed coronavirus restrictions with the exception of face masks in public and social distancing.(ANI)
Dubai has largely removed coronavirus restrictions with the exception of face masks in public and social distancing.(ANI)
world news

Explained: Why UAE is witnessing a surge in number of Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:24 AM IST
On Saturday, authorities in UAE reported 3,647 new cases and 12 deaths bringing the total number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 to 300,661 and 674 respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP