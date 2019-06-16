Today in New Delhi, India
Darkness engulfs all of Argentina, Uruguay after massive power outage: Report

Uruguay’s UTE power company said “a fault in the Argentina network affected the interconnected system, leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country

world Updated: Jun 16, 2019 18:18 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Buenos Aires
Uruguay,Argentina,power outage
Photo for representation(AFP)

A massive outage blacked out Argentina and Uruguay Sunday, leaving both South American countries without electricity, power companies said.

“A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all Argentina and Uruguay without power,” Edesur Argentina said on Twitter.

Uruguay’s UTE power company said “a fault in the Argentina network affected the interconnected system, leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country.” It said the system went down at 7:06 am (1006 GMT).

