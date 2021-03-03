Data show US companies create less jobs than projected
The number of employees at US businesses rose in February by less than expected, underscoring the labor market’s struggle to recover despite a decline in Covid-19 infections in recent weeks.
Company payrolls increased by 117,000 during the month, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 205,000. The prior month was revised up to a 195,000 rise.
The figures suggest that employment gains are being held back by pandemic-related constraints on businesses and economic activity. Even so, many economists expect a continued improvement in the labor market in the coming months as Covid-19 vaccinations pick up and virus concerns ease.
“The labor market continues to post a sluggish recovery across the board,” Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, said in a statement. “We’re seeing large-sized companies increasingly feeling the effects of Co-19, while job growth in the goods producing sector pauses.”
Lawmakers are watching the labor market closely as they consider another economic stimulus bill. President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief package -- which includes an extension of federal unemployment benefits -- passed the House of Representatives on Saturday and the Senate is expected to vote on the legislation as soon as this week.
The data precede Friday’s monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which is forecast to show that private payrolls increased by 200,000 in February, following a gain of just 6,000 in the prior month.
The gain in employment was led by services, which rose by 131,000, the ADP data showed. Payrolls at goods-producing businesses, meanwhile, decreased by 14,000, led by manufacturing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle says allegations of bullying brought against her false: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Far-right misinformation has more engagement on Facebook: Research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take carbon dioxide back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to receive 10 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California crash kills 13 on route for illegal border crossings
- The cause of the collision was undetermined and it also was unknown why so many people were crammed into a vehicle built to hold eight people safely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bilawal Bhutto says PTI partymen have lost faith in Imran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Data show US companies create less jobs than projected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China and Pakistan to hold 100 events to mark 70 years of bilateral ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan mulls extension of coronavirus emergency in Tokyo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to African nations pick up speed
- So far Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Angola and Congo also have received their first vaccine doses via Covax, with several other countries including Mali, Senegal, Malawi and Uganda set to receive them this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SOS call to local paper saves 81 Rohingya at sea, but no country to take them in
- While the boat has been located, the fate of the passengers remains far from certain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China kicks off its politically significant annual Parliament season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel allocates $60 million to build first quantum computer
- The new project is part of Israel’s 1.25 billion shekel national initiative to build up quantum proficiency. W
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunak delivers crisis Budget to rescue Covid-hit UK economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia makes vaccination must and other criteria for Haj 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox