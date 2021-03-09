Death toll from explosions in Equatorial Guinea rises to 98
- The government said that 316 of the injured have been discharged and 299 remain in care in various hospitals in the city.
The death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea rose by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered, the government said Tuesday.
The blasts on Sunday in the Mondong Nkuantoma neighborhood of the coastal city of Bata also wounded at least 615 people, authorities said. The government said that 316 of the injured have been discharged and 299 remain in care in various hospitals in the city.
More than 60 people were also rescued from under the rubble by the civil protection corps and fire service, the government said.
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the government will hold an emergency meeting to look into how victims can quickly receive aid from Equatorial Guinea before international aid arrives.
Investigations into the blast have begun, he said in a Tuesday statement.
The president initially the explosion was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks and the impact damaged almost all the homes and buildings in Bata.
The vice president, who is also charged with defense and security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, said Tuesday that investigations so far showed the fire may have begun when a farmer set fire to his plot to prepare it for food production and a breeze spread the flames to the nearby barracks where the high-caliber ammunition was stored.
Images shown on state TV showed plumes of smoke rising above the explosion site as crowds fled. Roofs of houses were ripped off.
Equatorial Guinea, an oil-rich West African country of 1.3 million people located south of Cameroon, was a colony of Spain until it gained its independence in 1968. Bata has roughly 175,000 inhabitants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Volunteers are key at Covid-19 vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeff Bezos plans to spend $10 billion on climate change by 2030
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dallas cop charged in alleged murder was under investigation in 2017: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hackers access 150,000 security cams' live feed, expose Tesla, jails, hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World viewership of Megan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nearly 50 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China launches Covid travel pass
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 years after Fukushima, Japan remembers ‘man-made’ disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to get 45 million doses of Indian-made vaccine via Gavi: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China hasn’t withdrawn from several LAC positions, says top US commander
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Quad summit on March 12; bolstering cooperation, Indo-Pacific on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unilever beauty, personal care products to not use word 'normal'
- The word "normal" is often used in beauty products to describe what type of skin -- normal to oily skin for example -- is recommended for any product or brand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's racism accusations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech Republic's hospitals struggle with rising Covid cases
- Pardubice was the first entire region of the country’s 14 to declare last week intensive care units in its five regional hospitals were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients in serious condition and it could not take any more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House appoints Indian-American Maju Varghese as WHMO director
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mexico ignores efficacy concerns, signs deal for 36 mn Covid vaccines with China
- The total of 32 million doses, plus at least 4 million doses of the CanSino shot, would dwarf the estimated 5 million vaccine doses Mexico has acquired from other sources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox