Death toll rises to 27 in Russia petrol station fire: Ministry
AFP |
Aug 15, 2023 10:13 AM IST
"A total of 102 people were injured as a result of the incident, of whom, unfortunately, 27 died," the ministry said on Telegram.
At least 27 people were killed and over 100 injured in an explosion and fire at a petrol station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the emergency situations ministry said Tuesday.
