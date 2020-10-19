e-paper
Decade-long UN arms embargo on Iran expires, US to sanction sellers

The embargo on the sale of conventional arms to Iran was due to begin expiring progressively from October 18 under terms of the United Nations resolution that confirmed the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 07:13 IST
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo
US State Secretary Mike Pompeo(REUTERS)
         

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Sunday said arms sales to Iran would breach UN resolutions and result in sanctions, after Tehran said the decade-long UN embargo on arms trade with the Islamic republic had expired.

“The US is prepared to use its domestic authorities to sanction any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale, or transfer of conventional arms to or from Iran,” Pompeo said in a statement. “Every nation that seeks peace and stability in the Middle East and supports the fight against terrorism should refrain from any arms transactions with Iran.”

The embargo on the sale of conventional arms to Iran was due to begin expiring progressively from October 18 under terms of the United Nations resolution that confirmed the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Israel, Bahrain poised to formalise diplomatic ties

A high-level delegation of American and Israeli officials landed in Bahrain on Sunday on a mission to cement a pact to establish formal diplomatic ties between Israel and the Gulf Arab state.

US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and Israel’s national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat led the delegations. The sides will issue a statement that would make Bahrain only the fourth Arab country to have full diplomatic relations with Israel.

