 ‘Deeply apologise for trauma’: Singapore Airlines CEO reacts to mid-air horror | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Deeply apologise for trauma’: Singapore Airlines CEO reacts to mid-air horror

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 11:33 AM IST

“I saw people from across the aisle going completely horizontal, hitting the ceiling,” passenger recalls harrowing experience.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong on Wednesday issued a public apology after its London to Singapore flight encountered severe turbulence, causing numerous injuries and one fatality.

Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phon apologises for turbulence incident.(Singapore Airlines)
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phon apologises for turbulence incident.(Singapore Airlines)

"On behalf of Singapore Airlines, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," Phong said in a video message.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- Singapore Airlines flight horror: 3 Indians among passengers hit by turbulence

Passengers taken to Singapore via relief plane

The flight, originally bound from London to Singapore on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, diverted to Bangkok after experiencing turbulent conditions that tossed passengers and crew members around the cabin, resulting in some hitting the ceiling. More than 140 passengers and crew members aboard the Boeing 777 flight arrived in Singapore on Wednesday morning, while some remained in Bangkok to receive medical aid.

A 73-year-old British passenger passed away, likely due to a heart attack, while around 30 others sustained injuries.

Phong assured that the airlines is providing “all possible assistance and support to them, along with their families and loved ones, during this difficult time”. He added that the carrier is “fully cooperating with the relevant authorities in the investigation into this incident”.

ALSO READ- Singapore Airlines turbulence: What Boeing said on mid-air horror

I saw people hitting ceiling: Passenger

Recalling the harrowing experience, Dzafran Azmir, a 28-year-old passenger, described witnessing people being flung across the aisle, hitting the ceiling.

"I saw people from across the aisle going completely horizontal, hitting the ceiling and landing back down in like really awkward positions. People, like, getting massive gashes in the head, concussions," Azmir told Reuters after arriving in Singapore.

ALSO READ- IndiGo’s ‘extra’ passenger: What exactly happened, explained

“We also deeply apologise for the trauma experienced by all passengers and crew members on this flight,” Phong said in the video message.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / ‘Deeply apologise for trauma’: Singapore Airlines CEO reacts to mid-air horror

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On