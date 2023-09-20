News / World News / 'Deeply concerned' by Canada's allegations against India: White House

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 20, 2023 01:11 AM IST

“It is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice,” Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The White House said Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" by Canadian allegations that Indian agents may have been involved in the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada.

White House NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson
"We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
