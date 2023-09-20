'Deeply concerned' by Canada's allegations against India: White House

The White House said Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" by Canadian allegations that Indian agents may have been involved in the murder of a Sikh leader in Canada. White House NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson

READ | Canada issues new travel advisory for India: ‘Exercise high degree of caution… threat of terrorism'

"We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada's investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”