Home / World News / ‘Deeply concerned’: UK on Iran resuming 20% uranium enrichment

‘Deeply concerned’: UK on Iran resuming 20% uranium enrichment

Iran has resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers.

world Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:39 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
London
Britain urged Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20% without delay.
Britain urged Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20% without delay.(REUTERS)
         

Britain said it was “deeply concerned” by Iran’s commencement of 20% uranium enrichment on Jan. 4, in a joint statement with France and Germany.

“We strongly urge Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20% without delay,” the countries said on Wednesday.

Iran resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on Monday, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers.

