e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Democrats to boycott Senate Judiciary vote on Judge Barrett’s nomination

Democrats to boycott Senate Judiciary vote on Judge Barrett’s nomination

According to a joint statement by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and the Democrats on the committee, the push to confirm Barrett was a “sham process” from the beginning

world Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 08:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Washington
Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia
Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia(Reuters Photo )
         

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee will boycott Thursday’s committee vote on Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination, The Hill reported.

According to a joint statement by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and the Democrats on the committee, the push to confirm Barrett was a “sham process” from the beginning.

“This has been a sham process from the beginning...We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just twelve days before the culmination of an election that is already underway,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, The Hill has reported that the Republicans are expected to hold a rare weekend session to pave the way for a final confirmation vote on Barrett’s nomination on Monday despite the boycott by the Democrats.

Barrett was nominated as the new justice of the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump on September 26.

Barrett is a former law clerk to the late right-wing beacon Justice Antonin Scalia. She has been a federal judge for three years on the United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

The seat of the Justice of Supreme Court became vacant with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg who has been regarded as an iconic champion of women’s rights and a history making jurist passed away at the age of 87.

tags
top news
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
LIVE: 98,670,363 samples tested thus far for Covid-19, says ICMR
LIVE: 98,670,363 samples tested thus far for Covid-19, says ICMR
12 years of Chandrayaan-1: The mission renewed interest in moon with discovery of water
12 years of Chandrayaan-1: The mission renewed interest in moon with discovery of water
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Parliament’s unusual order to staff: Don’t wash utensils, lunch boxes in the complex
Parliament’s unusual order to staff: Don’t wash utensils, lunch boxes in the complex
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In