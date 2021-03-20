Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot
- The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
Denmark on Saturday reported two cases of hospital staff with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination.
The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
The Danish medicines agency confirmed it had received two 'serious reports', without giving further details.
There were no details of when the hospital staff got ill.
Some countries including Germany and France this week reversed their decision to temporarily pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of cases of rare brain blood clots sent scientists and governments scrambling to determine any link.
Denmark, which put use of the vaccine on hold on March 11, has not yet resumed use.
The European Union's drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood clots that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use.
European Medicines Agency (EMA) director Emer Cooke said on Thursday the watchdog could not definitively rule out a link between blood clot incidents and the vaccine in its investigation into 30 cases of a rare blood clotting condition.
But she said the "clear" conclusion of the review was that the benefits in protecting people from the risk of death or hospitalisation outweighs the possible risks. The issue deserves further analysis, the EMA said.
AstraZeneca, which developed the shot with Oxford University, has said a review covering more than 17 million people who had received its shots in the EU and Britain had found no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.
Missiles in Aramco attacks were made in Iran: Saudi Arabia
- The Houthis said earlier Friday they struck an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital using six bomb-laden drones.
Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot
- The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
Launch of Astroscale spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed
- Nasa said in its January report that at least 26,000 pieces of space junk that are the size of a softball or larger could destroy a satellite on impact.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19
AstraZeneca exports can be banned if bloc not supplied first: EU chief
- The warning comes as the European Union struggles to speed up its Covid-19 inoculation campaign, just as many member states are battling rising infection rates that have forced renewed restrictions.
Afghan president Ashraf Ghani appoints 2 ministers, angers ruling partner
Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami: Report
Twitter to establish legal entity in Turkey, comply with 'controversial' law
- In a statement Friday, the social media company said it had reviewed the amended internet law and made the decision to comply with, it but promised to continue “defending open, public conversation and ensuring our service is available to people everywhere.”
'Should've already finished': As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly pay a price
Over 60 lawmakers call for England to allow protests during lockdown
Despite frosty talks, Biden good for US-China ties, says ex-defence secretary
Scarred economy poses as Netanyahu’s main challenge as crisis fades
US lawmakers and experts support historic QUAD leadership summit
Ex-Chinese officials see areas for co-operation after Alaska mess
Pakistani journalist shot dead while getting haircut, says police
- Ajay Lalwani, 31, a reporter for a local television station and an Urdu language newspaper, was shot multiple times while having his hair cut at a barber shop Thursday, said Ashiq Mirani, the area police chief.