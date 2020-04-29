e-paper
Denmark says coronavirus is under control

In mid-March, Copenhagen closed nurseries, primary and secondary schools, as well as cafes, restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons.

world Updated: Apr 29, 2020 21:26 IST
Copenhagen
A woman runs during the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) when it is permitted to run only in one direction at the Lakes, in Copenhagen, Denmark, April 28, 2020.
Denmark, which is slowly lifting restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, has brought the disease under control, the prime minister said on Wednesday.

“The infection is under control and the Danish strategy has succeeded in a first, difficult phase,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told parliament.

In mid-March, Copenhagen closed nurseries, primary and secondary schools, as well as cafes, restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons.

Gatherings of more than 10 people were banned.

Some of the measures have since been lifted, with reopenings of schools for children up to age 11, as well as small businesses such as hairdressers and tattoo parlours.

A second phase of reopenings is scheduled to begin on May 10.

On April 1, the Scandinavian country widened its testing to include people showing mild symptoms. Previously only those displaying moderate to severe symptoms were tested.

Denmark on Wednesday confirmed a total of 9,206 cases since the beginning of the outbreak and 443 deaths.

